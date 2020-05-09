Rivalries. If you think about the great trio rivalries among Japanese carmakers, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda would arguably come up in the conversation – and that's just because Nissan and Mitsubishi are working together so they won't really count as rivals.

In Germany, however, the trio rivalry is definite: Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. The three luxury automakers go head to head in almost every segment, in both passenger and utility vehicles.

Now, if there's any car from these three German marques that are on equal grounds, it would be the B8-generation Audi RS4, W204-generation Mercedes-AMG C63. and E90-generation BMW M3.

Gallery: BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race

All three pumped-up compact sedans (and one wagon) are on equal footing when it comes to their power plants. Some might even say that these three cars are one of the greatest rivalries of all time. But which of them is the quickest, really? Carwow pit the three in a drag race, but let's crunch the numbers first.

The B8 Audi RS4 is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the only one that has an all-wheel-drive layout, which also makes it the heaviest of the three at 3,975 pounds (1,795 kilograms).

The W204 AMG C63 has the biggest mill of the bunch – a 6.2L V8 that makes 454 hp (339 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twists sent to the rear wheels. It tips the scales at 3,748 lbs (1,700 kg).

Last, but not the least, the E90 BMW M3 makes 414 hp (309 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) from its 4.0L V8. It's the least powerful here but it's also the lightest at 3,538 lbs (1,605 kg).

With all these numbers laid out, which one do you think wins a straight line race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.