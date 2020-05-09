It's time for some naturally-aspirated action at the drag strip.

Rivalries. If you think about the great trio rivalries among Japanese carmakers, Toyota, Nissan, and Mazda would arguably come up in the conversation – and that's just because Nissan and Mitsubishi are working together so they won't really count as rivals.

In Germany, however, the trio rivalry is definite: Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. The three luxury automakers go head to head in almost every segment, in both passenger and utility vehicles.

Now, if there's any car from these three German marques that are on equal grounds, it would be the B8-generation Audi RS4, W204-generation Mercedes-AMG C63. and E90-generation BMW M3.

Gallery: BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race

BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race
5 Photos
BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race BMW M3 vs Mercedes-AMG C63 vs Audi RS4 Drag Race

All three pumped-up compact sedans (and one wagon) are on equal footing when it comes to their power plants. Some might even say that these three cars are one of the greatest rivalries of all time. But which of them is the quickest, really? Carwow pit the three in a drag race, but let's crunch the numbers first.

The B8 Audi RS4 is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the only one that has an all-wheel-drive layout, which also makes it the heaviest of the three at 3,975 pounds (1,795 kilograms).

Rivalries Born At The Drag Strip:

tuned supra vs bmw m4 Can A Tuned Toyota Supra Keep Up With The BMW M4 In A Drag Race?
chevy corvette dodge charger race See 2020 Corvette C8 Fights Charger Hellcat At Hennessey's Drag Strip
hennessey goliath silverado drag race Hennessey Goliath 700 Faces Stock Chevy Silverado In A Drag Race
mercedes amg a35 a45 race Mercedes-AMG A35 Vs A45 S Drag Race Shows Massive Performance Gap

The W204 AMG C63 has the biggest mill of the bunch – a 6.2L V8 that makes 454 hp (339 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twists sent to the rear wheels. It tips the scales at 3,748 lbs (1,700 kg).

Last, but not the least, the E90 BMW M3 makes 414 hp (309 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) from its 4.0L V8. It's the least powerful here but it's also the lightest at 3,538 lbs (1,605 kg).

With all these numbers laid out, which one do you think wins a straight line race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.

Source: carwow (Youtube)