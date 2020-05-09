Imagine you're a car salesman and you're given the liberty to build a vehicle for a customer, the green light to choose the best options for them without thinking about costs, what would you do?

That's the kind of freedom that Chevy Dude – who works for Bachman Chevrolet in Louisville, Kentucky – got from one of his customers who ordered for a 2020 Chevy Corvette. Even better, the Vette-addict Youtuber was also given the go-signal to feature the car in a video and post it over at his channel. Of course, he went through the build, spec by spec, and also gave us a glimpse of the money spent on each option.

Starting with a base price of $58,900 plus $11,950 for 3LT upgrade and $5,000 for Z51 performance package, Chevy Dude showered the Shadow Gray Metallic Corvette C8 with options that add both aesthetic and performance value to the mid-engine sports car.

Outside, the C8 gets 19-inch front, 20-inch rear trident wheels ($2,695), bright red brake calipers ($595), as well as carbon flash racing stripes ($995) to match the carbon flash-painted mirrors ($100) and high wing spoiler ($1,150). To top it all off, exposed carbon-fiber splitter and ground effects gave the build an edge over other Corvettes for $6,100, courtesy of ACS Composites, an authorized GM affiliate.

Inside, as a 3LT, this Corvette build gets Alcantara all over plus carbon fiber trims and a two-tone adrenalin interior. Of course, Competition 3 bucket seats are a must ($500), along with the torch red seatbelts ($395). Also a must is the magnetic ride control system ($1,895) and front lift adjustable height with memory ($1,495).

In total, the sticker price for this car is $92,755 but since ACS Composites carbon fiber parts are added ($6,100), the final price nears $99,000.

How about you? Given that money isn't an object, how would you build your mid-engine Corvette? Let us know in the comments section below.