Top Gear Host Chris Harris is no stranger to excellent Porsches. In the past, he’s owned a 997 911 GT3 4.0, a 911 GT3 Touring, and currently drives a tastefully specd 991.2 911. Harris is also involved with Singer and Williams on the creation of the Singer 911 Design Lightweight study so the man knows a thing or two about what it takes to build a great Porsche product. So what does Harris think about the electric Porsche Taycan?

If you’re not familiar with the Porsche Taycan by now, here's a quick rundown. Released in 2020, the Porsche Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle. With a battery making up the floor and electric motors at both the front and rear, the Porsche Taycan follows the usual formula of a modern-day electric vehicle. The Porsche Taycan uses an 800-volt architecture as opposed to the 400-volt layout found in competitive vehicles. The top tier Taycan Turbo S uses two electric motors for a combined output of 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque which is good for a 0 to 60 time in the 2-second range.

Gallery: Chris Harris Finds Taycan Turbo S As The Most Comfortable Porsche Ever

Diving beyond the specs, the Taycan has a lot to prove considering Porsche’s mastery of internal combustion vehicles. Luckily Harris is quite pleased with the build quality and attention to detail put into the Taycan. The Taycan can handle a race track and perform as a Porsche should thanks to clever weight distribution and superior suspension refinement.

Although Porsche’s naming convention of a “Turbo” model doesn’t exactly make sense, the Porsche Taycan is an impressive machine. It’s not just good for an electric car but good for Porsche, and according to Chris Harris, the Taycan is the most comfortable Porsche ever.





