Hyundai’s push to offer more performance vehicles continues with the Kona N. We first spotted the sporty crossover in February. Then, cladding and camouflage hid any visual upgrades. It’s since lost a bit of its covering, though its styling details remain a mystery. We’ve covered several batches of Kona N spy photos over the last few months, but this may be the first video we’ve seen of it in motion. It’s back at the Nürburgring, and it looks like it’ll have the chops to back up its N-badged exterior.

What you’re likely hearing is Hyundai’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine used in the Veloster N and i30 N. It should make around 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) in the Kona N, powering all four wheels through either an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. Or so say the various rumors and reports. Hyundai hasn’t said a peep about the Kona N’s mechanical bits or performance specs, though the video hints that Hyundai is developing a formidable performance crossover.

The video also highlights the crossover’s ride height, which looks lower compared to the regular Kona. Hyundai likely beefed it up, stiffening the suspension to improve handling while reducing body roll, which is still noticeable in the video during hard cornering. The revised suspension will come with revised styling, like the larger opening in the lower fascia. Other visual enhancements include wheels with U-shaped spokes, a larger roof spoiler, and red brake calipers.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona N first spy photos

18 Photos

It’s not clear if Hyundai will offer the Kona n in the United States. Rumors suggest Hyundai intends to bring it here. There’s also the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that could force Hyundai to reshuffle its launch schedule. A leaked document suggested Konda N production begins in July, though the paper is dated before the outbreak. Other automakers have announced delaying vehicle launches, though there’s still a good chance we good seen the Kona N debut before the end of the year.