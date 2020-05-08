Remember the Sebring Orange Chevy Corvette that was wrecked after only 26 hours of getting delivered to its owner in Florida? To give you a refresher, that mid-engine sports car met its demise through a T-bone accident with a Hyundai sedan driven by an alleged drunk driver. We can only imagine the emotions that the owner felt having only a hair over a day to enjoy his prized ride.

Well, as it turns out, that wrecked Corvette C8 will live to see another day but not in the hands of its original owner. Rob Dahm, a rotary engine enthusiast, decided to buy the wrecked car and resurrect it in a very unusual way – by giving it a heart transplant.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Crash In Florida

24 Photos

For the uninitiated, Dahm is a huge fan of rotary engines. One of his achievements would be the four-rotor turbo Mazda RX-7 where he was able to squeeze out nearly 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). He continued his dream four-rotor project but this time, he's taking a chance in a mid-engine layout, albeit, with a wrecked car.

One thing that baffles us is that why would you resurrect a wrecked mid-engine car, with most of the heavy damages upfront, by replacing its perfectly fine engine? Well, we can only believe that Dahm sees this as an affordable engine swap – plus the cost of repairing the aesthetic damages, of course.

Of note, Dahm is set out to bring this Vette "back to stock," as he said on the video embedded on top of this page. Yeah. Good luck with that.

Then again, if he can produce the same 1,000 hp from his four-rotor setup on this Corvette C8, we don't it would be a bad idea at all.