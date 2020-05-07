Honestly, at this point we can’t say for certain what the long-term future holds for the Chevrolet Camaro. Rumors of cancellations were everywhere last year, but thanks to a report from Muscle Cars & Trucks, we know something about the Camaro’s near future. It looks like a new special edition is coming for 2021, and if you love the color red, you’ll probably love this.

According to the report, Chevrolet will drop the Shock and Steel package currently offered for 2020 models and replace it with something called the Wild Cherry Design package. The info comes from Chevy fleet order guides uncovered by the MC&T team, listing two variations of the package. The first version is given an order code of PDL, and it includes black metallic hash stripes, 20-inch five-spoke polished wheels with Camaro logos on wheel caps, floor mats with Camaro logos, and Camaro fender badges.

The second version of the package is given the order code PDN. It includes everything mentioned above but adds a bit more contrasting trim. Specifically, the fuel filler door is black with a visible carbon insert, Carbon Flash Metallic ground effects are added, and the car gets a center stripe consisting of silver, black, and black metallic. Inside, black suede knee pads are added to the center console.

Of course, the only way to get the package is to select a Camaro with the new exterior shade called Wild Cherry Tintcoat. The package will be offered on just about every Camaro trim level, coupe or convertible, save for base 1LT models and the ZL1. Chevrolet hasn’t announced pricing for the package, nor are there photos that show how the pony car looks in its new cherry trim. The shots above feature a 2020 model in Garnet Red.

Is this the latest in a string of special packages that will mark the Camaro’s final years? Last year, Chevrolet refused to confirm or deny rumors that its enduring Mustang fighter would disappear after the 2023 model year, when the current generation is slated to end. The potential death knell is backed by declining Camaro sales over the last few years, with the Bow Tie muscle machine scoring just 48,265 sales in 2019. By comparison, the class-leading Mustang clocked 72,489 sales.