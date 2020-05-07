Cars and Coffee events will endure once Coronavirus clears out in the United States. However, it appears there will be at least one notable car enthusiast stepping away from the coffee scene, at least on camera. Jerry Seinfeld’s long-running, caffeine-infused Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee could be over, according to a report from Variety.

The entertainment magazine recently had occasion to speak with the car-loving comedian about a range of topics, ahead of his new Netflix special Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill. One of the questions focused on the state of his car chat show, and Seinfeld reportedly painted bleak picture by saying it likely wouldn’t return.

“We haven’t planned anything with that show,” he said, according to Variety. “I kind of feel like I did that tour. I know [the episodes] look very casual and easy, but they’re actually kind of a lot of work. The editing is very intense. And I feel like I may have done that exploration, at this point.”

If that’s the case, last year’s run of 12 episodes will wrap the seven-year series. It launched in 2012 with sponsorship from Acura, featuring comedian and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as the first guest. Over seven years and 83 episodes, Seinfeld “had coffee” with dozens upon dozens of guests, taking them to coffee in an eclectic range of cars that included everything from obscure classics like a 1959 Fiat Joly, to new supercars like the Acura NSX.

The pinnacle of the series was arguably the first episode of season 7 in late 2015, when Seinfeld met President Barack Obama at the White House. The pair drove around the White House grounds in a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, then went inside the big house for some coffee in a decidedly nondescript area that looked like a break room. The two discussed topics such as the president’s underwear drawer, the drawbacks of being famous, then tried to get a security guard to let them through the White House gate. You know, everyday people kind of talk.

That’s what made Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee such a joy for everyone to watch. Seinfeld has made untold millions of dollars in his career, and his guests aren’t exactly hurting for cash, either. But then we see Seinfeld picking up Jon Stewart in a 1978 AMC Gremlin, or visiting Alec Baldwin in a 1974 BMW. They have casual conversations that are entertaining but at times quite insightful, all while drinking some simple coffee. It's totally relatable to car enthusiasts, and just like that, the automotive world was hooked.

If the show doesn’t come back for more, we know we won’t be the only ones to miss it.