The GTI is coming to America, and a manual gearbox is going to be available.

If you are holding out any hope of getting the plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTE hot hatch in the United States, then there's bad news. The model is not coming to American showrooms, according to information obtained by Autoblog. A VW spokesperson confirmed this information to Motor1.com.

The GTE combines a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and an electric motor with 114 hp (85 kW). The system's total output is 241 hp (180 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). The powertrain connects to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The GTE can cover an estimated 37.2 miles (60 kilometers) solely on electric power.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTE

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE
14 Photos
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTE

Americans can still look forward to getting the GTI, though. Fans of using a clutch should be happy to know that a manual remains available for the new generation of the hot hatch. "In general, the higher the power, the lower the demand for a manual transmission. In the Golf GTI's case, we do still see a demand for a manual transmission," a VW spokesperson told Autoblog.

Everything To Know About The New GTI:

2021 vw golf gti rival comparison New VW Golf GTI Compared To Its Main Hot-Hatch Rivals
vw golf gti debut 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Debuts With Power Bump, Unique Styling Cues

VW isn't yet confirming the GTI's output in the United States, but the European version makes 245 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. In addition to the six-speed manual, there's a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Save Thousands On A New Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen Golf GTI
MSRP $ 28,490
MSRP $ 28,490
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

In 2017, there was a rumor of VW making the new GTI being a hybrid. When the new model launched VW chief technology officer Matthias Rabe clarified the reason for not opting for a 1.5-liter engine with mild hybrid assistance. He said the electrification would have added weight, and that the hot hatch didn't need the extra torque from the system.

Source: Autoblog