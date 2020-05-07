If you are holding out any hope of getting the plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTE hot hatch in the United States, then there's bad news. The model is not coming to American showrooms, according to information obtained by Autoblog. A VW spokesperson confirmed this information to Motor1.com.

The GTE combines a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and an electric motor with 114 hp (85 kW). The system's total output is 241 hp (180 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). The powertrain connects to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The GTE can cover an estimated 37.2 miles (60 kilometers) solely on electric power.

Americans can still look forward to getting the GTI, though. Fans of using a clutch should be happy to know that a manual remains available for the new generation of the hot hatch. "In general, the higher the power, the lower the demand for a manual transmission. In the Golf GTI's case, we do still see a demand for a manual transmission," a VW spokesperson told Autoblog.

VW isn't yet confirming the GTI's output in the United States, but the European version makes 245 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. In addition to the six-speed manual, there's a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In 2017, there was a rumor of VW making the new GTI being a hybrid. When the new model launched VW chief technology officer Matthias Rabe clarified the reason for not opting for a 1.5-liter engine with mild hybrid assistance. He said the electrification would have added weight, and that the hot hatch didn't need the extra torque from the system.