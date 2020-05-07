Earlier this week, General Motors offered up some preliminary fuel economy figures for the new 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, the shorter Tahoe, and their GMC Yukon equivalents. Now, Cadillac Society claims to have towing statistics for the most luxurious of GM’s redesigned full-size SUV trifecta, the Cadillac Escalade.

Motor1.com reached out to Cadillac for confirmation of this info; a spokesperson could not confirm or deny the numbers and the report offers no source for the information, so for now, take these figures with a grain of salt. If they are accurate, the new SUV isn’t quite as capable as the old model in short-wheelbase format, but that was expected with the switch to an independent rear suspension. Still, the numbers are very close and we suspect Escalade owners who tow on a regular basis won't notice any difference.

Here’s a breakdown of the stats.

Model 2021 2020 Difference Escalade 2WD 8,200 lbs 8,300 lbs -100 Escalade ESV 2WD 8,100 lbs 8,100 lbs None Escalade 4WD 8,000 lbs 8,100 lbs -100 Escalade ESV 4WD 7,900 lbs 7,900 None

As you can see, an apples-to-apples comparison of 2020 and 2021 models show the redesigned Escalade losing 100 pounds of towing capacity, regardless of being two- or four-wheel drive. The stats for the longer ESV are identical to the outgoing model. The 6.2-liter V8 is the only gasoline engine offered, but alas, there’s a new diesel option for the Escalade in 2021. How does that compare?

Model 6.2L V8 3.0L I6 Diesel Difference Escalade 2WD 8,200 lbs 8,000 lbs -200 Escalade ESV 2WD 8,100 lbs 7,900 lbs -200 Escalade 4WD 8,000 lbs 7,800 lbs -200 Escalade ESV 4WD 7,900 lbs 7,700 lbs -200

Usually, diesel engines offer improved towing capabilities versus gasoline-powered counterparts, but it seems that’s not the case for the Escalade as it gives up 200 pounds of capacity in all configurations. The Duramax turbocharged inline-six diesel produces 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque, which is identical to the output of the 6.2-liter V8. The torque hits much lower in the powerband – 1,500 RPM compared to 4,100 for the V8 – but power is far less at 277 horsepower (207 kilowatts) versus 420 hp (313 kW).

That said, it should still be plenty capable in the towing department, and it should be more frugal at the fuel pump as well. GM hasn’t released any fuel economy data yet for the diesel, but Chevrolet and GMC versions with the 6.2-liter V8 are seeing slight reductions in highway mpg with small improvements in city mileage. The Escalade should follow suit.