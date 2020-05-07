Alfa Romeo introduced the 2020 Giulia and Stelvio models in the United States back in November last year with an improved infotainment system with touchscreen functionality. The two cars also got a better digital driver’s display and a slightly reworked center console, along with upgraded driver and assistance systems. Fast forward to the present day, the Quadrifoglio variants are being introduced in Europe with similar tweaks, plus some additional goodies.

Take for example the SUV, which gets a shiny new set of 21-inch wheels designed specifically for the Quadrifoglio variant. Both high-performance models come with slightly updated LED taillights featuring burnished lens along with a glossy black look for the exterior badges. The “Oldtimer” colors introduced for the regular Giulia and Stelvio are now being offered for the top variants, so buyers will be able to opt for retro-flavored cues such as Rosso 6C Villa d’Este, Ocra GT Junior, and Montreal Green.

Gallery: 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Euro Spec)

20 Photos

Rounding off the changes on the outside is an optional Akrapovič exhaust system made from titanium and combined with carbon fiber tips. It’s a dual-mode exhaust much like the standard exhaust, but Alfa Romeo mentions it delivers an “even more refined tone.”

Inside, there are additional changes than the ones mentioned at the beginning that debuted with the standard 2020 Giulia and Stelvio. The Quadrifoglio models have a new steering wheel and a leather-wrapped gear lever, along with red or green seatbelts as an alternative to the previously black-only finish. Electric sport seats covered in perforated leather are now an option.

The aforementioned 8.8-inch touchscreen now incorporates Performance Pages consisting of dedicated screens showing the car’s status in real time. Drivers will have quick access to relevant info about turbo pressure and the amount of power used at any given moment, along with temperature details of the main mechanical components. These screens will also include digital tachometers and speedometers.

While the limited-run Giulia GTA and GTAm have taken the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 to 533 horsepower (398 kilowatts), the 2020 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models solider on with 505 hp (377 kW). Getting that output bump doesn’t come cheap as the GTA costs €175,000 in Italy where the GTAm will set you back an eye-watering €180,000. Converted to U.S. dollars, that works out to approximately $188,643 and $194,032, respectively, at current exchange rates.

Save Thousands On A New Alfa Romeo Giulia MSRP $ 39,840 MSRP $ 39,840 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As a final touch, Alfa Romeo got together with Mopar to create a new Quadrifoglio Accessories Line to spice up the already hot models even more.