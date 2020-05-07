Hide press release Show press release

HERNDON, Va., May 6, 2020 – Audi of America announced today its lineup for the 2021 model year, including full-line pricing, vehicle packaging updates as well as new standard and available equipment.

The 2021 model changes emphasize the brand’s growth in the premium segment as a leader in technology innovations and producer of top-quality vehicles. For 2021, Audi has worked to increase value across all models with new standard and available equipment, as well as overall enhancements to infotainment and driver assistance systems.

2021 A4 and A5 model line updates

After an all-around refresh for the 2020 model year, 2021 A4 and A5 models bring additional technology and driver assistance features, as well as more streamlined packages across both models lines. New for 2021, A4 and A5 four-cylinder models receive a power increase of 13 horsepower and a 12v mild-hybrid electric vehicle system. New for 2021, the A4 40 TFSI is now standard equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, and an A5 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro is introduced.

Audi smartphone interface with wireless Apple CarPlay®, lane departure warning, and the integrated toll module (ITM) are now available and included as standard equipment. The ITM is a toll transponder built into the vehicle's rearview mirror, allowing drivers to access compatible toll roads services in the U.S. and in parts of Canada. The Convenience package now includes a heated steering wheel and parking system plus (front and rear parking sensors). The Premium Plus trim is now standard equipped with adaptive cruise control with active lane assist, top view camera system, and hands-on detection steering wheel. Heated rear seats are now standard on the Prestige trim across the A4/S4 model line and the A5/S5 Sportback. The A4 45 TFSI and A5 Sportback 45 TFSI now offer a Black optic package with 18-inch wheels with all-season tires or 19-inch wheels with summer tires for the A4, and 19-inch wheels with summer tires for the A5, available for the Premium Plus and Prestige trims. For A5/S5 Coupe models with the Black optic package, a black painted roof is now available.

2021 A6 model line

The 2021 A6 model line has been updated to include more features as standard equipment and increased the availability of driver assistance systems throughout the model line. The Premium trim is now standard with 19-inch wheels with all-season tires (2.0-liter engine variants), advanced key, and integrated toll module. The top-view camera system and MMI Navigation High (10.1-inch display) has been added to the optional Convenience package available on the Premium trim. Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist, is now standard on the Premium Plus trim. On the Prestige trim, the power rear window and manual side sunshades are now standard. The Black optic sport package is now available on all trims and adds black optic exterior accents, 20-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires and sport suspension. The 2021 A6 allroad now includes Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist as part of the available Executive package on the Premium Plus trim. Newly available for 2021, the Black optic package is now offered on the A6 allroad to further style the wagon with black accents and exterior trim.

The S6 is now standard equipped with 21-inch wheels with summer tires, virtual cockpit plus, and carbon twill inlays now accent the cabin. Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist is now part of the available S6 Executive package on the Premium Plus trim.

2021 A7 model line

The A7 continues to deliver emotional design and a dynamic driving experience, combined with excellent functionality. Additional standard features and design offerings for 2021 include 20-inch wheels with all-season tires that are now standard on the Premium trim. The top-view camera system and MMI Navigation High have been added to the optional Convenience package available on the Premium trim. Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist is now standard on the Premium Plus trim. On the Prestige trim, a newly available 21-inch Sport package brings 21-inch wheels with summer tires and the adaptive steel suspension.

The S7 now comes standard equipped with 21-inch wheels with summer tires, virtual cockpit plus and carbon twill inlays. Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist is now offered in the optional S7 Executive package.

2021 A8 model line

The A8 model line has been significantly enhanced with more standard equipment and streamlined package structure. All A8 models now have 22-way ventilated front seats, the Audi phone box and top-view camera system with Virtual 360 view. The A8 60 TFSI is now standard equipped with the Sport style exterior kit, HD Matrix-design LED headlights and Valcona leather interior.

New for the 2021 model year, the available Executive plus packages include 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, the Driver Assistance package, Cold Weather package, front heated interior surfaces, rear heated seats, and a rear seat remote control.

The Black optic sport package includes the Sport style exterior kit, black optic exterior, 20-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires, and Audi dynamic all-wheel-steering.

The S8 is now standard equipped with 21-inch wheels with summer tires and front heated armrests. The S8 Black optic package includes black exterior trim, black mirror covers, and 21-inch 10-Y-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires.

2021 Audi Q3 model line

The second-generation of one of the brand’s best-selling models is further improved in 2020 with additional standard equipment and styling options. The Audi Q3 45 TFSI® is now offered exclusively in an S line exterior. On the Premium trim, power front seats with lumbar support are now standard, in addition to Audi lane departure warning, progressive steering, and shift paddles on the steering wheel. The available Convenience package now includes an auto-dimming interior mirror with compass, heated, driver auto-dimming, power-folding exterior mirrors, and an LED interior lighting package. On the Premium Plus trim, Audi cruise assist, the customizable LED interior lighting package plus, and a stainless steel trunk sill are all now standard equipment.

The optional Technology package now includes a Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System and traffic sign recognition. New for 2021, an available Parking Assistance package adds a top view camera and park steering assist. A newly available Black optic sport package brings titanium matte 19-inch wheels with all-season tires, black optic accents and roof rails, and S line sport seats in black or grey leather interior with contrast stitching. New for 2021, Navarra Blue has been added to the color lineup.

2021 Audi Q7 model line

Following a major update in 2020, the 2021 Q7 model line features packaging updates and additional driver assistance features. Audi side assist, pre sense rear and pre sense front are now standard on the Premium trim. The available Convenience package on the Premium trim (standard on Premium Plus) now includes a heated steering wheel and top-view camera system with a virtual 360 view. The newly available Executive package on the Premium Plus trim combines the Cold Weather, Warm Weather, and Driver Assistance packages. On the Prestige trim (3.0-liter variants), heated rear seats are now standard and door armrests and center console trim are now upholstered in leather.

On the 2021 SQ7, a heated steering wheel is now standard on the Premium Plus trim. The optional Executive package on the Premium Plus trim now includes the leather package, including leather upholstered armrests.

2021 Audi Q8 model line

The brand’s flagship SUV is now standard equipped with additional driver assistance features and updated packaging. Audi side assist and pre sense rear are now standard on the Premium trim. The available Convenience package now includes a heated steering wheel and top-view camera on the Premium trim. The Premium Plus trim now includes a heated steering wheel. The newly available Executive Package, offered on the Premium Plus trim, includes Adaptive Cruise Assist including Audi active lane assist, HD Matrix-design LED headlights, heated rear seats, and leather upholstered armrests.

2021 TT model line

The 2021 TT family has been updated to feature newly standard equipment as well as a refreshed color program. S sport seats in Fine Nappa leather, Audi smartphone interface, MMI Navigation plus, Audi Connect, Audi side assist, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system are now standard equipment across the model line. Interiors of the TT Coupe, TT Roadster, and TTS now feature extended leather interior elements as standard. The standard 18-inch wheels are now fitted with all-season tires instead of summer tires, and new 19-inch wheels with summer tires are available as a standalone option. The TT Roadster now features standard neck-level heating, and the TTS is now standard with 20-inch wheels with summer tires. The optional Black optic package of the TTS now includes red brake calipers. Chronos Grey and Navarra Blue are now available on the TT and TTS color lineup.

Model year 2021 manufacturer suggested retail prices

The Audi A3, Audi Q5, e-tron, RS, and R8 model lines are subject to separate releases. Please see individual model information at www.media.audiusa.com for more information.





Model Engine Transmission Premium Premium Plus Prestige Specialty Trim A4 40 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $39,100 $43,800 $49,400 - A4 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $40,900 $45,100 $49,800 - A4 allroad 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $44,600 $48,800 $54,500 - S4 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $49,900 $53,500 $58,200 - A5 Coupe 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $44,000 $48,900 $53,450 - S5 Coupe 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $52,500 $56,100 $60,600 - A5 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $41,800 $46,700 $52,400 - A5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $44,000 $48,900 $53,750 - S5 Sportback 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $52,500 $56,100 $60,900 - A5 Cabriolet 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $50,400 $55,300 $61,150 - S5 Cabriolet 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $60,600 $64,200 $68,700 - A6 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® $54,900 $58,800 $64,900 - A6 55 TFSI quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL S tronic® $59,800 $63,700 $69,500 - A6 allroad 3.0-liter, 6 CYL S tronic® $65,900 $71,400 - S6 2.9-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® - $74,400 $81,100 - A7 55 TFSI quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL S tronic® $69,200 $74,350 $78,350 - S7 2.9-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® - $84,400 $90,300 - A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® - - - $86,500 A8 L 60 TFSI quattro 4.0-liter, V8 Tiptronic® - - - $98,900 A8 L TFSI e quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL + 14.1 kWh battery Tiptronic® - - - $95,900 S8 4.0-liter, V8 Tiptronic® - - - $130,900 Audi Q3 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL Tiptronic® $36,000 $39,300 - - Audi Q7 45 TFSI quattro 2.0-liter, 4 CYL Tiptronic® $54,950 $57,200 - - Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $60,800 $63,800 $72,000 - Audi SQ7 4.0-liter, V8 Tiptronic® - $85,000 $91,200 - Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro 3.0-liter, 6 CYL Tiptronic® $68,200 $72,050 $77,850 - Audi SQ8 4.0-liter, V8 Tiptronic® - $89,200 $95,100 - TT Coupe 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® - - - TBA TT Roadster 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® - - - TBA TTS Coupe 2.0-liter, 4 CYL S tronic® - - - TBA

All prices provided are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price and exclude destination, taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.