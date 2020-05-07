The current Mitsubishi Outlander is nearing the end of its lifetime. The current model has been on sale since its 2014 model year, and it's about time for Mitsubishi to give its compact crossover a full revamp.

It won't be long, however, until we see the next-generation Outlander. It has been spied testing since September of last year, and it has been confirmed that a new one will debut this year. However, information about the next Outlander is still scarce at this point, as well as its expected styling, although these exclusive renderings should give you an idea of how it will look like.

What we know is that the Mitsubishi Outlander will be sharing its underpinnings with the next-generation Nissan Rogue, which is scheduled to debut this year, as well. Both crossovers will ride on a platform developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Automotive News, however, reported that the Outlander will be using a Nissan engine under its hood, marking the first time that a Mitsubishi vehicle will be using a Nissan mill. The information was from Japan's Nikkei business daily. This signals a deeper alliance between the two Japanese marques, furthering the current strategy of cutting costs by sharing product development.

Of course, a plug-in hybrid system is most likely part of the powertrain options, which is reportedly going to be shared by Mitsubishi with Nissan. The first model to adopt the plug-in hybrid would be the Nissan Rogue Sport, also known as the Qashquai in the global market, Nikkei reported.

If this pushes through, the Rogue Sport will be the first Nissan to employ a plug-in hybrid powertrain.