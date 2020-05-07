Extreme customization is a part of the Divo ownership experience.
It’s been nearly two years since the Bugatti Divo debuted. That’s hard to believe, as it seems like we were waxing poetic about its Pebble Beach debut just months ago. It dropped jaws way back in August 2018 with a winged body that emphasized downforce and handling over the Chiron’s blistering top speed. We haven’t really seen the Divo in public since then, and it’s not just because only 40 were slated for production. Deliveries for the exclusive hypercar haven’t even begun yet, that's about to change.
In a press release, the Bugatti details how the cars are ordered and built. With the Divo, it’s not merely a case of a buyer checking off option boxes over a computer – prospective owners are invited to Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim where they choose individual colors, interior materials, even custom designs of their own creation. The process can take up to five hours, and as such, every Divo is a bespoke creation.
“Customers often have their own ideas, such as family crests, national flags, their own logos or special color schemes,” explains Bugatti Sales Coordinator Anne Beynat. “We then try to implement the ideas in technical terms. Some customers choose the leather and color to match their handbag or their favorite pair of shoes. Most of them already own a Bugatti, so we know their preferences. Our Divo customers all already drive at least one Chiron.”
The customization can also extend beyond colors or materials. Bugatti says special features can include everything from embossed children’s footprints to names embroidered in the interior. Special logos can be plugged into wheels, and customization is even available with grilles. Colors are the predominant area for custom touches, and on that front everything from overall exterior shades to colors for vents and even specific panels can be chosen.
Once the decisions are made, it takes time to bring them to life. Bugatti explained that simply creating a precise color can take months. One owner apparently worked with the automaker for upwards of a year on a design. No wonder it’s taken so long for the first customer deliveries to begin.
How crazy are Divo buyers getting with their cars? Bugatti doesn’t offer specifics, but the French automaker did send us renderings of four configurations showing some interesting color combinations. The automaker notes that customers in the U.S. and the Middle East tend to be a bit more flamboyant with colors, whereas European buyers are more reserved with shades and combinations.
Regardless of the location, Bugatti says the typical price of a Divo is around €5 million, which equals $5.4 million in U.S. currency. This kind of customization and exclusivity certainly doesn’t come cheap.
Bugatti Divo configuration – made to order on request
Personal individualization makes every Bugatti Divo unique
Molsheim, 7 May 2020. Extremely powerful and very exclusive. Bugatti hyper sports cars have
always been at the very pinnacle of automobile construction. They are unique pieces of the
highest quality and craftsmanship, developed and manufactured with enormous attention to
detail.
Like the Bugatti Divo1
, undoubtedly one of the world’s most extraordinary hyper sports cars. This
coupé, which is limited to a series of just 40 cars, is now reviving the long coachbuilding tradition
of this French luxury manufacturer. After two years of development work, the first of these cars
costing at least EUR 5 million will soon be delivered to expectant Bugatti enthusiasts.
“Every Divo is absolutely unique, the ultimate form of luxury. This limited and extremely high-
performance hyper sports car has an exclusive character all of its own,” says Stephan
Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “The Divo offers exceptional lateral acceleration as well as
agility, and it is a must-have for any Bugatti enthusiast’s hyper sports car collection.” Besides
reduced weight, progressive design and sophisticated aerodynamics, the Divo is characterized
by the ideas of its future owners.
More than two-thirds of Divo purchasers decide to customize their cars, choosing their own colors
and materials such as paint, leather, fabrics and stitching. They introduce their own design ideas
and use them to create their very own personal cars. “This makes every Divo one of a kind,” says
Laure Beneteau, Sales and Operations Manager at Bugatti. The 37-year-old Frenchwoman has
been working for Bugatti since 2006 and since then she has supported over 400 Veyron and 300
Chiron2 customers during configuration and she has also been supporting Divo customers since
2018. “We accompany them as they choose their cars. But that is not all we do. They can dream
with us. Almost every wish that makes a Bugatti unique? We can make it come true,” explains
Laure Beneteau. So, in theory, the choice of colors is unlimited. Three staff members handle the
wishes of Bugatti customers from all over the world and explain what is technically feasible, and
the entire customization team is made up of 15 staff. “We have developed close relationships
with many customers over the years. They trust us and value our opinions,” says Laure Beneteau
with more than a hint of pride.
The Molsheim Experience
During the Molsheim Experience, where Bugatti customers can learn about the history of the
marque, the historic Château, the North Remise and South Remise and the modern Atelier, Laure
Beneteau or one of her colleagues accompany Bugatti enthusiasts as they configure their cars.
A designer and a technician also assist in this process, explaining the technical details of the
vehicle. The process takes almost five hours to complete. There are many ways to customize a
Bugatti. “Some customers might know exactly what they want. But we also have customers whom
we advise in detail, we work together with them and come up with suggestions,” explains Anne
Beynat, Sales Coordinator at Bugatti since 2011. “Customers often have their own ideas, such
as family crests, national flags, their own logos or special color schemes. We then try to
implement the ideas in technical terms. Some customers choose the leather and color to match
their handbag or their favorite pair of shoes,” says the 32-year-old. Their wishes must not impair
vehicle safety or change the Bugatti logo. Anne Beynat often makes a selection of configurations
which she then presents to customers and discusses with them. “Most of them already own a
Bugatti, so we know their preferences. Our Divo customers all already drive at least one Chiron,”
she explains. Together they select the type and color of leather to use, run through possible
options and decide on the perfect color for the paintwork. Most customers want something very
special.
The sky is the limit for design ideas
In addition to the body color, the centerline, roof, engine covers and the air intakes on the wings
can also be painted in contrasting colors. Not just well-known types of cowhide are used. Other
types of leather, or even vintage leather can be used to cover seats and side trim. The leather
types usually differ in terms of thickness and perforation. It is even possible to match the
paintwork to the leather.
Special features include embossed children’s footprints in the rear panel of the Veyron, the first
name of the partner embroidered in the door pockets, or crystals in the cockpit. Special grilles or
logos in the wheels or an inverted paint scheme are also possible. “Besides the technical
challenge, time always has a part to play. It can take up to four months to develop a new color,
nine months for a new leather and up to a year for a new carbon interior. “With our custom
products, we make the same high demands in terms of materials and workmanship as with the
standard configuration. After all, we want our Divo and Chiron cars to look and drive perfectly
even after many, many years,” explains Laure Beneteau. Customers receive up-to-date photos
every two weeks while their cars are being developed.
Tastes differ in that regard. While customers from the Asian market tend to request more unusual
colors such as transposed paint schemes or bright colors, the European market tends to choose
more reserved tones. Customers from the USA or the Middle East, on the other hand, like to
order more eye-catching and extravagant color combinations. One customer worked with the
Bugatti team for more than a year on the customization of his Divo. They have created a
completely new vehicle as a result of a number of worldwide meetings and lots of samples and
discussions. Now this Bugatti enthusiast can hardly wait to receive his very personalized Divo.
No exceptions: even though Bugatti customers own almost everything, the handover is usually a
very emotional moment. This is how unique the experience is – and how unique their very own
Bugatti Divo is.