There are already three hardcore versions of the Lamborghini Huracan to choose from (not including the now-defunct Performante): the Evo coupe with all-wheel drive, the Evo convertible with all-wheel drive, and the Evo coupe with rear-wheel drive. Now there's a fourth. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder rounds out the lineup with a convertible roof and power solely at the rear wheels. And it's just as potent as the Huracans that came before it.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder gets a 5.2-liter V10 and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, just like its hardtop sibling, which makes it good for 610 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 newton-meters) of torque. That allows the RWD Spyder to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 201 mph (324 kmh). By comparison, that's a smidge slower than the Evo RWD coupe, which gets to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and tops out at 202 mph (325 kmh).

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder

14 Photos

But that minor speed decrease doesn't matter much with the roof stowed away. The Evo RWD Spyder has an electrically operated soft top that folds flat in just 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 kmh), allowing the sonorous sound of the V10 to flow throughout the cabin. And that soft top comes in a few different hues, too, so owners can mix and match their tops to the Huracan Evo's already extensive selection of paint colors. As for the wheels, a set of 19-inch rims wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires come standard, but buyers can option larger 20-inch rims and even carbon ceramic brakes, as well.

The use of lightweight materials like aluminum and carbon fiber in the chassis and roof construction helps keep the Evo RWD Spyder relatively light. The soft-top Huracan weighs in at at just 3,326 pounds (1,509 kilograms) dry. That's just a few hundred pounds heavier than the coupe, which weighs 3,134 pounds (1,421 kg) dry. And inside, the Evo RWD Spyder sports the same cabin layout and materials as its hardtop sibling, which includes the 8.4-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The first Huracan Evo RWD Spyders will hit U.S. dealerships this summer with a starting price of $229,428, making it the second most-affordable Huracan of the bunch. The Evo RWD Coupe costs $208,571, the Evo AWD Coupe costs $261,274, and the Evo AWD Spyder asks $291,095.