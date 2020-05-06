Social distancing done right.
[UPDATE] An image from the Lamborghini Unica app only Lamborghini owners can use has made its way onto social media, showing an aerial view of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder. No surprises here...
Last week, Lamborghini made an announcement about restarting production and also included a nugget of information not directly related to the main topic. It briefly mentioned the reveal of a new model scheduled for May 7, a model that would “complete our model range.” While the company did not explicitly disclose the car’s identity, we suggested it’s one of the following three vehicles: Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO), Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, or a plug-in hybrid Urus.
The tail-happy V10 raging bull with an electrically folding fabric roof is what Lamborghini is going to introduce tomorrow at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 AM Eastern). The company will do more than just simply drop images and a press release of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder as the car will premiere during an online-only launch forced by the current unfortunate circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lamborghini will go a step further by being the first car brand to take advantage of augmented reality (AR) for the virtual launch of its latest car. Android fans won’t like this, but the AR-enabled debut of the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder will only be possible by using Apple’s AR Quick Look on an Apple device running at least iOS 11 and an A9 processor or later.
Here’s how it’s going to work:
“While looking at the Lamborghini website on your iPhone or iPad, simply tap ‘See in AR’ and the new open-top rear-wheel drive model can be admired in people’s driveways, gardens or even sitting rooms. The virtual experience enables the viewer to rotate and expand the size of the vehicle, including on a 1:1 scale, looking closely at both its exterior and interior details and taking pictures of the new car with a high level of photorealism. This functionality will soon be available for the entire Lamborghini range.”
We will have to wait until tomorrow to discover the technical specifications, but we already have a pretty good understating of what to expect from the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder. The removal of all-wheel drive will bring a weight loss likely comparable to that of the coupe, which shaved off 33 kilograms (73 pounds) while transitioning from AWD to RWD.
The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter will be dialed down to 602 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters of (413 pound-feet) torque as seen in the Huracan Evo RWD Coupe, compared to the 630 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) available in the AWD-equipped models.
In regards to performance, the new arrival in the Lamborghini stable will be a tad slower than its coupe counterpart due to the slightly higher curb weight caused by the increased roof complexity, so look for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) to take a little more than the 3.3 seconds needed by the coupe. Top speed should be in the same ballpark of 202 mph (325 km/h).
