Car brands employ special delivery programs to heighten the customer experience when getting their cars. Volvo has one called Overseas Delivery program, as well as with the Chevy Corvette with its Museum delivery that comes with a free tour of the National Corvette Museum, along with other exclusive perks.

BMW, on the other hand, has the European Delivery program. The special delivery program allows customers, including those residing in the United States, to order any BMW vehicle and then have the new car delivered to BMW Welt building near the marque's headquarters in Munich.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe: Pros And Cons

31 Photos

The program entitles BMW customers to get a 5 percent discount off of the base price, plus a tour of the Munich plant and free visit to the BMW Museum. Free shuttle to the Munich airport is also given to the customer, as well as shipping, port processing, and handling.

While those are attractive premises to come with your BMW, the German automaker has decided to stop the program, according to a post on Bimmerpost forum which was then confirmed to Autoblog by a BMW spokesperson.

"After carefully evaluating the changing BMW U.S. customer preferences towards U.S.-built X vehicles and the declining interest in the European Delivery Program, BMW has made the decision to bring the U.S. market European Delivery Program to a close in the fall of 2020," spokesperson Oleg Satanovsky told Autoblog.

May 18 would be the last day for interested BMW customers to submit their pre-reservation forms for the European Delivery program. This can only be used until September 2020, however, but BMW will reportedly honor 2021 model year orders but without a production number.