When talking about quick SUVs, there are two nameplates that will surely come to mind first – the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Lamborghini Urus. The Trackhawk is a crowd favorite, with its supercharged 6.2-Liter V8 Hellcat that produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Urus, however, is no slacker. The slightly smaller 4.0L twin-turbo V8 makes 650 hp (485 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twists. These two have met each other on a drag race before, but the Jeep won that fair and square.

But what if the Trackhawk had to face the Lamborghini Urus from HGP Turbonachrüstung GmbH? It would have been a totally different story.

German aftermarket company HGP has released its Stage 2 kit for the Urus. The result? A whopping 947 hp (706 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque, which can catapult the Lambo SUV from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is at 211 mph (340 km/h).

Those numbers are quite massive and are better than the ABT Urus (700 hp), the Novitec Urus (782 hp), the Keyvany Urus (820 hp) and even the Mansory Venatus (838 hp).

Surprisingly, HGP didn't have to replace the stock turbochargers on the Urus in order to achieve these numbers. With in-house chip tuning employed, as well as a new air intake system, an Akrapovic exhaust, and reprogrammed transmission controls, HGP was able to squeeze out almost 1,000 hp from the Urus' stock engine and turbochargers.

We all know that the Urus is something special, a supercar SUV, some might say. But with this HGP tuning, it nearly touches the hypercar territory.

Watch the video on top of this page for some acceleration runs and top speed tests on the Autobahn.