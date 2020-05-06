The NASCAR Heat series from 704 Games has progressed steadily over the years. NASCAR Heat 4 currently provides an immersive NASCAR racing experience that is thoroughly enjoyable for both amateur gamers and sim racers looking for an exciting taste of America’s favorite motorsport. Now, 704 Games and Motorsport Games is upping the ante with NASCAR Heat 5, slated to drop on July 7 for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One and available now for preorder. It’s an enhanced upgrade from the fourth installment, packed with a variety of changes and fresh features and boy does it look good.

The NASCAR Heat series is officially licensed by NASCAR, and as such it’s packed with official content in the form of teams, drivers, cars, and paint schemes for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the premier Cup Series. That also means it’s packed with officially licensed race tracks – 34 to be specific, ranging from road courses to famous superspeedways such as Talladega, Daytona, and yes, Indianapolis.

As with previous titles, the Xtreme Dirt Series returns for racers to have an authentic career experience in Career Mode, starting on the small dirt ovals of America. You race, win, get more contracts, and repeat as you work your way through the ranks. From a gaming perspective, Career Mode is a great way to develop your skills before jumping into the big leagues. Or, you can climb right into the action behidn the virtual wheel of a Cup car as a NASCAR superstar.

Gallery: NASCAR Heat 5 Teaser

12 Photos

Regardless of the path you choose, NASCAR Heat 5 offers enhanced AI activity and updated gameplay that includes more camera options and DNFs for drivers. An all-new test-session mode allows players to adjust settings and fine-tune the handling on various tracks. Changes in stats allow better tracking through Career mode as well, and for the customizers out there, you’ll find more personalization available in the paint booth.

Racing is always better with friends, and to that end NASCAR Heat 5 continues to offer an impressive multiplayer experience with up to 40 people simultaneously online. A new online Challenge Mode adds unique racing scenarios for more variety and action. A two-player split-screen mode is also available for local racers at home, and for those who take their sim racing seriously, NASCAR Heat 5 gets Esports support with the chance to race for a real-life NASCAR team.

NASCAR Heat 5 launches on July 10 in standard edition. The Gold Edition launches on July 7 with numerous bonuses including in-game cash, four DLC packs, and a plethora of special content relating to NASCAR legend Tony Stewart such as cars, paint schemes, and in-game team contracts. If you can't wait, the Gold Edition is available for pre-order now at Motorsport Games.