The officially licensed NASCAR game is available now for pre-order on Xbox, Playstation, and PC.
The NASCAR Heat series from 704 Games has progressed steadily over the years. NASCAR Heat 4 currently provides an immersive NASCAR racing experience that is thoroughly enjoyable for both amateur gamers and sim racers looking for an exciting taste of America’s favorite motorsport. Now, 704 Games and Motorsport Games is upping the ante with NASCAR Heat 5, slated to drop on July 7 for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One and available now for preorder. It’s an enhanced upgrade from the fourth installment, packed with a variety of changes and fresh features and boy does it look good.
The NASCAR Heat series is officially licensed by NASCAR, and as such it’s packed with official content in the form of teams, drivers, cars, and paint schemes for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the premier Cup Series. That also means it’s packed with officially licensed race tracks – 34 to be specific, ranging from road courses to famous superspeedways such as Talladega, Daytona, and yes, Indianapolis.
As with previous titles, the Xtreme Dirt Series returns for racers to have an authentic career experience in Career Mode, starting on the small dirt ovals of America. You race, win, get more contracts, and repeat as you work your way through the ranks. From a gaming perspective, Career Mode is a great way to develop your skills before jumping into the big leagues. Or, you can climb right into the action behidn the virtual wheel of a Cup car as a NASCAR superstar.
Regardless of the path you choose, NASCAR Heat 5 offers enhanced AI activity and updated gameplay that includes more camera options and DNFs for drivers. An all-new test-session mode allows players to adjust settings and fine-tune the handling on various tracks. Changes in stats allow better tracking through Career mode as well, and for the customizers out there, you’ll find more personalization available in the paint booth.
Racing is always better with friends, and to that end NASCAR Heat 5 continues to offer an impressive multiplayer experience with up to 40 people simultaneously online. A new online Challenge Mode adds unique racing scenarios for more variety and action. A two-player split-screen mode is also available for local racers at home, and for those who take their sim racing seriously, NASCAR Heat 5 gets Esports support with the chance to race for a real-life NASCAR team.
NASCAR Heat 5 launches on July 10 in standard edition. The Gold Edition launches on July 7 with numerous bonuses including in-game cash, four DLC packs, and a plethora of special content relating to NASCAR legend Tony Stewart such as cars, paint schemes, and in-game team contracts. If you can't wait, the Gold Edition is available for pre-order now at Motorsport Games.
Start Your Engines: NASCAR Heat 5
Coming to PlayStation®4, Xbox One & PC from Tuesday, July 7th
First NASCAR Heat 5 trailer ‘Refuse to Lose’ features the voice of legendary
sportscaster Ken Squier
PRESS RELEASE, May 6th 2020: The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, the video game Officially Licensed by NASCAR, will launch on Tuesday, July 7th for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, and PC via Steam, with the Standard Edition launching on July 10th. To mark the announcement NASCAR Heat 5’s debut trailer has been released. Entitled ‘Refuse to Lose’, it is narrated by legendary NASCAR sportscaster Ken Squier and features the cars currently driven by the game’s cover star Chase Elliott, 2019 NASCAR Cup Series™ Champion Kyle Busch, and 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick. Check it out now on the NASCAR Heat YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/NASCARHeat
Developed in-house at 704Games NASCAR Heat 5 will be published by Motorsport Games, the video game company dedicated to the integration of racing game development and esports. The game features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™, and Xtreme Dirt Series. Race at 34 authentic tracks from across North America in single player, two-player split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players.
Motorsport Games has also announced that the Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, available for pre-order now, will sport exclusive content featuring Tony Stewart. This will include the ability to have the NASCAR Hall of Famer as your in-game spotter, an exclusive Career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, classic Tony Stewart paint schemes, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (containing four DLC packs) and in-game cash to kick-start your own team.
NASCAR Heat 5 is the definitive NASCAR video game experience, building on the foundations of the previous games with a host of gameplay additions and enhancements. The immersive Career Mode, now with improved statistics, lets you either work your way through the various series until you reach the NASCAR Cup Series, or start at the top for your favorite team. Meanwhile, the new Testing Mode allows you to perfect your car set-up for every track and hone your racing line.
With online racing support for up to 40 players, NASCAR Heat 5 is perfect for esports. The official eNASCAR Heat Pro League will race with NASCAR Heat 5 later this year.
More information about NASCAR Heat 5 will be revealed in the run up to release on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. To make sure you stay up to date with the latest news, follow NASCAR Heat on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Title:
|
NASCAR Heat 5
|
Release Date:
|
Gold Edition: Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Standard Edition: Friday, July 10, 2020
|
Formats:
|
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC (Steam)
|
Multiplayer:
|
Offline 2 player split screen, online 2-40 players
|
Languages:
|
English, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese
|
Genre:
|
Racing
|
Publisher:
|
Motorsports Games
|
Developer:
|
704Games