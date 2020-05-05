As a neat touch on the inside, the original AM radio now controls a Bluetooth audio system.
Icon 4X4's Reformer series of one-offs take a classic vehicle and modify them for modern use while remaining true to what makes the original model great, and the lastest machine to get this treatment is a 1970 F-100 short bed. The machine highlights Icon's impressive attention to detail.
"What we’re doing is rewriting history to a certain extent by creating a bespoke truck that can serve as a daily driver with timeless style, modern engineering, and none of the sacrifices commonly associated with conventional restorations," Jonathan Ward, Lead Designer and Founder of Icon 4x4, said about the project.
Ward found this truck on Craigslist, and his client drove it for a while before the pickup went under the knife. The exterior wears the original color scheme. Ward's crew makes sure all of the trim is even straighter than originally from the factory. The bed features concealed strips of LED lighting for better visibility.
The truck now packs a 426-horsepower (318-kilowatt) Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that attaches to a Ford AOD automatic transmission. The drivetrain consists of a twin-stick Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case that shuffles power to Dana axles at both ends. Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers in the rear make slowing down a lot better than the original. There's a new frame underneath the truck, and the suspension consists of Eibach springs with Fox Racing shocks.
The interior features impressive attention to detail. While the seats appear to be the original vinyl, it's actually now leather, and there are fabric inserts. The gauge cluster also appears stock but is really a completely new unit from Dakota Digital. The AM radio is still there but not actually controls a hidden Bluetooth audio system. There's now a much better air conditioning system, too.
4X4 REWRITES HISTORY WITH REIMAGINED 1970 FORD PICK-UP DESIGN
Newest Custom Truck from Celebrated Southern Californian Builder Introduces American Classic as Part of Company’s Exclusive Reformer Series
CHATSWORTH, CA (April 21, 2020) – World-renowned vehicle designer and builder ICON 4x4 has added to its fleet of re-imagined vehicles with their latest custom truck debut as part of their popular Reformer series. The newest ICON Reformer presents a completely reimagined 1970 Ford Ranger that is specially made to celebrate the classic styling of one of the world’s greatest trucks alongside a complete vehicle reengineering. One key premise behind each ICON Reformer concept is reimagining classic designs for use in the modern world, and the new 1970 Ford Ranger is a perfect blend of timeless aesthetic paired with high-performance.
“At ICON 4x4, our Reformer series is a distinctly unique approach to classic restoration, and this new 1970 Ford Ranger is a perfect example of how we work with clients to completely reimagine trucks like these on every level,” comments Jonathan Ward, Lead Designer and Founder of ICON 4x4. “What we’re doing is rewriting history to a certain extent by creating a bespoke truck that can serve as a daily driver with timeless style, modern engineering, and none of the sacrifices commonly associated with conventional restorations.”
The new ICON Reformer is powered by a 426-hp Ford 5.0L Coyote V8 engine paired to a Ford AOD automatic transmission. A twin-stick Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case sends power to the axles, while PSC power steering vastly improve the new truck’s handling and on-road capabilities. The new truck utilizes a four-link rear suspension system, while the front uses radius arms. Eibach coil springs combine with Fox shocks to improve drive handling and comfort. To optimize drivability, ICON integrated Dynatrac ProRock axles. The front of the Reformer features a fortified Dana 44 with hardened shafts, while the rear includes an even stouter Dana 60 design.
ICON 4x4 engineered a Hydroboosted Sport Brake system with Brembo for the bespoke build, which includes large rotors and calipers for enhanced stopping power while wearing BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The new Reformer also features custom designed special 18-inch forged aluminum wheels that were inspired by the original factory steel rims, complete with vintage hubcaps.
Extensive interior upgrades include a brand-new Vintage Air Gen IV HVAC system and bespoke chrome aluminum knobs and bezels that were designed by ICON 4x4. Dakota digital gauges add another civilized touch to further modernize the vehicle’s upgraded interior. The 1970 Ford Ranger Reformer is also outfitted with unique and subtle ICON badging throughout. Fittingly, despite numerous modern upgrades discreetly installed throughout the custom build, the client requested no power windows were installed to keep the truck in vintage theme.
The new ICON 4x4 Reformer features legendary Maharam textiles and specially-made leather from Relicate to perfectly match the original truck’s factory vinyl. All interior appointments are hand-stitched in house by ICON 4x4. To further protect the exterior body, ICON 4x4 coated the Ranger’s floorboards with a polyurea floor surface coating, and every body panel was powder coated prior to paint for enhanced corrosion protection.
