Icon 4X4's Reformer series of one-offs take a classic vehicle and modify them for modern use while remaining true to what makes the original model great, and the lastest machine to get this treatment is a 1970 F-100 short bed pickup. The machine highlights Icon's impressive attention to detail.

"What we’re doing is rewriting history to a certain extent by creating a bespoke truck that can serve as a daily driver with timeless style, modern engineering, and none of the sacrifices commonly associated with conventional restorations," Jonathan Ward, Lead Designer and Founder of Icon 4x4, said about the project.

Gallery: Icon Reformer 1970 Ford F-100

30 Photos

Ward found this truck on Craigslist, and his client drove it for a while before the pickup went under the knife. The exterior wears the original color scheme. Ward's crew makes sure all of the trim is even straighter than originally from the factory. The bed features concealed strips of LED lighting for better visibility.

The truck now packs a 426-horsepower (318-kilowatt) Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that attaches to a Ford AOD automatic transmission. The drivetrain consists of a twin-stick Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case that shuffles power to Dana axles at both ends. Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers in the rear make slowing down a lot better than the original. There's a new frame underneath the truck, and the suspension consists of Eibach springs with Fox Racing shocks.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The interior features impressive attention to detail. While the seats appear to be the original vinyl, it's actually now leather, and there are fabric inserts. The gauge cluster also appears stock but is really a completely new unit from Dakota Digital. The AM radio is still there but not actually controls a hidden Bluetooth audio system. There's now a much better air conditioning system, too.