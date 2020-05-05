If you're looking for power on a budget, the Callaway Camaro SC630 offers 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 610 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters) for under $54,000. It even retains the factory warranty.

Callaway starts with either an LT1 or SS trim Camaro. It then adds the supercharger, intercooler, high-flow intake, and revised powertrain management software. For comparison, these models come from the factory a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 455 hp (339 kW) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm). Chevy's own LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the Camaro ZL1 makes 650 hp (485 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), but it carries a starting price of $64,695.

Callaway's package also includes a carbon engine cover. There are SC630 emblems around the vehicle. The company also adds branded door sill plates and floor mats.

If this package isn't potent enough for you, Callaway also has the SC750 version of the Camaro ZL1. It boosts the output to 750 hp (559 kW) and 739 lb-ft (1,002 Nm) of torque. The company estimates the model can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds with the automatic gearbox or 3.3 seconds with the manual. The quarter-mile run takes 11.0 seconds for the automatic or 11.2 seconds for the manual.

There are persistent rumors of the Camaro going away soon, possibly as soon as 2023. However, Chevy isn't letting the model waste away. A recent report indicates that the 2021 model could benefit from the availability of a 10-speed automatic gearbox for the SS trim with the 1LE package, rather than previously coming exclusively with a manual.