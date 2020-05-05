We first spotted the 2021 Hyundai i20 N less than two months ago. It was covered in both camouflage and cladding, obscuring many of the sporty upgrades it had over the standard i20. Since then, the i20 has slowly lost its thick black cladding. However, camouflage continues to conceal much of the car, and there’s still some cladding at the front. A new video shows the i20 N back at the Nürburgring for more testing ahead of its likely debut later this year.

We expect Hyundai to use its turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline four-cylinder under the hood. It should make 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a big boost over the standard i20 that makes a meager 118 hp (88 kW) from its 1.0-liter three-pot mill. A six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic would be nice gearbox choices to have, though that’s Hyundai’s decision. And customers should expect the mill to power the front wheels only.

The video provides a good listen to the i20 N’s raspy exhaust note, though it’s difficult to hear over the car’s squealing tires. The lack of black cladding allows us to get a clearer look at the hatchback, too, though we can’t see much more than what we’ve already identified. The large wheels, beefier brakes, and hard-to-miss roof spoiler make it clear this isn’t your regular i20. The front fascia and grille could have a few tweaks, too.

When the i20 N arrives, it’ll compete against the likes of the Ford Focus ST and the VW Polo GTI. However, it likely won’t compete against the hotter GR Yaris and its all-wheel-drive setup. We don’t know when Hyundai plans to introduce the car; however, it should happen later this year. It could possibly get an introduction alongside another N model we’re waiting for – the Kona N.