The next-generation 2 Series Coupe will remain BMW’s only small car with a rear-wheel-drive layout and that’s why we are so excited about it. The new 1 Series and the 2 Series Gran Coupe are both based on an FWD platform, which leaves purists with just one choice. The new coupe, we hope, should be out early next year but we already know what to expect.

Two photos from late April claimed to reveal most of the 2 Series Coupe - and while we have our doubts that this might not be the two-door vehicle from Bavaria, at least now we have a direction of thinking. It led us to this rendering, which tries to unhide all the details of the new coupe in M240i guise, which means it’s the sportiest of the range.

Gallery: BMW 2 Series Coupe rendering

While it’s going to be a brand new car, it will follow a proven formula. The overall shape will be very familiar and will closely follow the profile of the current 2 Series Coupe. At the front, the fascia will be heavily inspired by the new 1 Series, while the rear end - as seen in the spy photos - will benefit from a pair of full-LED taillights.

Not much else is known at the moment, aside from the fact that the new 2 Series Coupe will surely get a family of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, depending on the market. The M240i is rumored to receive a detuned version of the M340i’s six-cylinder engine, which is something we really hope for to happen.

Word on the street is the new 2 Series Coupe will debut in the first months of 2021, which means it will arrive as a 2022 MY model in the United States. The future of the 2 Series Convertible is uncertain since it would clash with the Z4, but this is only a rumor at this point.