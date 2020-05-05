One badge, completely different cars. We’re talking about the “M235i” and how it means a tail-happy coupe to some and a front-wheel-drive-based sedan to others. BMW’s M range used to be all about actual full-fat M cars, but in recent years it has blossomed to include M Performance models available across almost its entire lineup. To add more complexity, there are now FWD cars carrying “the most powerful letter in the world,” with the M235i Gran Coupe likely being the most controversial of them all.

BMW’s answer to the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Audi S3 Sedan headed to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where the folks at AutoTopNL on YouTube gave it the proverbial beans. While the M235i was offered with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive, the four-door M235i comes exclusively in an xDrive flavor in the same vein as its not-for-America M135i hatchback cousin.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe official photos

62 Photos

As this top speed run shows, the sportiest 2 Series Gran Coupe is seriously quick, needing fewer than five seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). It also doesn’t sound half bad for only a four-pot, but it’s worth mentioning some of the noise you’re hearing is artificially enhanced. The M235i eventually got up to a respectable 161 mph (259 km/h), but with this being the Autobahn, don’t be too surprised if there was a car behind it flashing the lights asking the BMW driver to move over.

There are rumors suggesting BMW is actually thinking about giving the 2 Series Gran Coupe an actual M version with considerably more power than the 301 ponies available in the M235i. A report from Autocar alleges it could have as much as 400 hp to take on the Audi RS3 Sedan and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S. Such a model would cost well over $50,000 considering the M Performance variant starts at $45,500 before options.