The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a dichotomy of an SUV. It's powerful, bearing a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 that produces 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. It also has permanent all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and updated suspension and drive modes to conquer rough terrains – just as you would with an SUV.

However, like any Rolls-Royce, the Cullinan is a luxury vehicle. With a price tag that starts above $300,000, it would be hard to turn a blind eye on the fact that if ever you'll take it outdoors, you're basically thrashing a very expensive vehicle.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rebelle Rally

4 Photos

But that didn't stop our colleagues from Roadshow to take a Cullinan on a week-long off-roading adventure called Rebelle Rally. For the uninitiated, Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. With more than 1,243 miles (2,000 kilometers) to cover from Nevada to California, gleaming with rocks and sand, the Cullinan seems like an unlikely candidate to conquer the rally stage.

Of note, the Cullinan here was fitted with stock wheels, as there were no off-road tires available to fit the 21-inch rims. But then again, the luxury SUV survived and even bagged the first place in the Rebelle Rally.

The whole thing was documented on this 20-minute video from Roadshow. It was a lot of fun, but it was a pretty comfortable plight, that's for sure. That doesn't mean that there were no challenges along the way, though. The Cullinan may be the last vehicle you'll think of when you want a rally car, but it's equally capable as any rally vehicle.

Watch the video embedded on top of this page to see how the Cullinan survived the Rebelle Rally.