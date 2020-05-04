If you're a diehard Porsche fan, especially of the 993 generation of the 911, then the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition would be a great way to decorate your kitchen. The device's shape pays tribute to the look of the model's flat-six engine. The price of putting this piece of automotive art in your home is a rather steep €10,200 ($11,121 at current exchange rates), and the company is making just 993 of them.

The Veloce RS Black Edition uses some of the same materials that you'd find in an actual engine. The structure is a mix of surgical stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. The portions resembling the engine's cam covers are carbon fiber. The engine block gets an anodized satin black finish, and the cylinder heads are anodized bright black.

This espresso maker weighs in at a hefty 47 pounds 6.4 ounces (21.5 kilograms). It measures 14.96 inches (380 millimeters) long, 16.54 inches (420 millimeters) wide, and 13.39 inches (340 millimeters) tall.

If the Veloce RS looks familiar, it's because the Black Edition is a new special model of the automotive-inspired espresso machine. Motor1.com covered the original version in 2018 when the gadget featured a more traditional look with a shiny, metallic finish.

As a refresher, the 993 generation of the Porsche 911 was final iteration of the venerable model to use an air-cooled engine. The standard Carrera and Turbo packed versions of a 3.6-liter flat-six, and the higher-performance Carrera RS packed a 3.8-liter mill.