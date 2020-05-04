Earlier this year, Jeep introduced the Gladiator Mojave – a desert-focused package of goodies for the pickup. It was also the first Jeep to wear the brand’s Desert Rated badge, which joins Jeep’s coveted Trail Rated one. Right now, the Gladiator Mojave is the only Jeep in the lineup to wear the Desert Rated badge, though that could change. A new report from MoparInsiders says the badge could find its way onto the Wrangler’s fender.

According to “sources close to MoparInsiders,” Jeep will add the Mojave trim to the Wrangler for the 2021 model year, and that includes the Desert Rated logo, too. The Wrangler should get many of the same off-road upgrades that the Gladiator received. That should consist of the 2.5-inch (6.35-centimeter) Fox internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs, the half-inch (1.27-centimeter) wider track, and a one-inch (2.54-centimeter) increase in ride height.

The 2021 Wrangler Mojave is likely to also receive reinforcements to its frame, stronger axles, and aggressive off-road tires. The Command-Track 4x4 system should carry over, too. Visually, the Wrangler Mojave would wear the Gladiator’s performance hood, Rubicon fenders, and other rugged touches. Inside, the Wrangler will again borrow from the Gladiator – aggressively bolstered seats, orange accents throughout, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator Mojave

81 Photos

One thing the two Mojave models won’t share is the powertrain. MoparInsiders’ sources say the Wrangler won’t use the brand’s 3.6-liter V6. Instead, Jeep will offer the Wrangler Mojave with its turbocharged 2.0-liter making 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Those equipped with the six-speed manual will get the engine with stop-start tech, and those with the eight-speed auto get the engine with the company’s mild-hybrid e-Torque system.

MoparInsiders believes we’ll see the new Jeep Wrangler Mojave sometime later this year before it goes on sale as a 2021 model. The publication also believes pricing for the new model should be like that of the Wrangler Rubicon, which starts at $42,000.