Genesis has been keeping itself quite busy lately considering Hyundai’s luxury division rolled out the 2020 G90 and 2021 G80 sedans and added the 2021 GV80 to the lineup while working on a further extension of the range. A six-model lineup has been teased a couple of times already, but today we’re here to talk about an update to an existing member of the family, namely the G70.

Even though it’s wearing a surprisingly large amount of camouflage for only a mid-cycle nip and tuck, Genesis deliberately left large sections of the headlights and taillights exposed to reveal the new look. Much like the aforementioned G90 and GV80, the G70 facelift is the next model in line to get the split lights at the front and rear.

This “two lines” motif will be the automotive equivalent of Nike’s swoosh, according to a recent statement made by former Genesis design boss, Luc Donckerwolke. It allows the premium South Korean brand to stand out among rivals, and we’re expecting to see this look on virtually all new models in the coming years.

We only see small sections of it, but the G70’s corporate Crest Grille should be even bigger on the facelifted model taking into account its generous size on the company’s most recent models. We’re obviously looking at a sedan here, but Genesis recently admitted a wagon is under consideration, although seeing the long-roof model in the United States is a different story. It would make sense to launch the G70 wagon in Europe to coincide with Genesis’ belated arrival as a way to compete with the German brands and their 3 Series, A4, and C-Class estates.

The G70 facelift will likely be revealed towards the end of the year and should come with a few more changes inside the cabin as well as underneath the hood. The posh sedan is expected to get a wider infotainment system and a new 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine to replace the current 2.0-liter mill. Reports say an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is on the agenda as well.