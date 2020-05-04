The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted Ford’s agenda regarding new product launches, and even though some official premiers have been pushed back, it doesn’t mean testing has stopped. Case in point, a member of the Bronco Sport Forums has stumbled upon a couple of prototypes sitting side by side in a parking lot at a Wendy’s somewhere in Nevada, Las Vegas. Look closer and you’ll notice the test vehicles are not the same.

The Bronco Sport on the left should look familiar as we’ve seen that front grille before, but the other test vehicle has a different grille design with two vertical bars intersecting a horizontal bar wider compared to the other prototype. The vehicle on the right also seems to have a modified front bumper design, and we’re noticing two-tone alloy wheels as well.

Peeking through the camouflage of the vehicle pictured on the left is the Cyber Orange Pearl finish noticeable on the lower half of the body, with the upper area finished in black to give the illusion of a “floating roof.” We’ve seen this look before in our own set of spy shots, which also included images revealing the interior in full.

As you may recall, there will reportedly be a third front grille design as Ford will sell the 2021 Bronco Sport with Modern, Classic, and Custom grille. It’s too early to identify the names Blue Oval has attributed to these two grille designs, but it’s a good thing customers will be able to pick from different styles. Expect the availability of these three grilles to depend on the trim level and/or the optional design packages. We’re hoping Ford will give buyers the freedom to choose whatever they like without having to fork out more money for a higher trim.

A third spy shot gives us a close look at the rear end of the SUV featuring the previously unseen grille design. It appears to have a dark brown roof and the rearview camera mounted beneath a massive handle to open the tailgate. Looks like owners will be able to open the rear glass judging by the two vertical pieces of plastic hiding the hinges and a small handle underneath the base of the rear wiper to open the glass.

A more rugged and boxy take on the Escape, the new Ford Bronco Sport will be out later this year and will go on sale for the 2021 model year even though production start has reportedly been pushed back by roughly two months. It was supposed to start on July 13, but now it looks like the first examples won’t roll off the assembly line in Hermosillo, Mexico until September 7.