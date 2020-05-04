It was only a few days ago when fully revealing images of the all-new Acura TLX surfaced the Internet via the patent office and now the MDX has leaked the very same way. Published on the French forums of Worldscoop, the images are said to come from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) where the next-gen TLX was found as well last week.

It’s actually not our first look at the two future Acura models as both the TLX and MDX showed up unexpectedly on the RDX’s infotainment system nearly a year ago. At that point, Honda’s premium division said the designs were more along the lines of conceptual renderings rather than the actual road-going models, but the production models appear to be nearly the same.

While it may not look too attractive at a first glance, history has taught us these patent images don’t do the cars any justice. Seeing the MDX in this grayish shade doesn’t paint an entirely accurate picture of the actual vehicle, which we’re hoping will be available with larger wheels because these look a tad small. Speaking of size, the fourth-gen model gives us the impression it has grown in size as the hood seems longer and the rear section aft the C-pillar also appears to have been extended.

If you recall, spy shots from July 2019 showed a prototype flaunting quad exhaust tips to suggest a Type S variant is in the pipeline. The range topper will feature a newly developed six-cylinder turbocharged engine hooked up to the company’s torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD). Exclusive to the Acura brand, the new powertrain is rumored to have a 3.0-liter displacement and well over 300 horses channeled to both axles.

Both the MDX and TLX should be officially revealed in the following months and go on sale for the 2021 model year in the United States. Having seen the wonderfully edgy 2016 Precision concept and the more recent 2019 Type S concept, we’re eager to check out how Acura’s fresh styling language translates into cars people will actually be able to purchase.