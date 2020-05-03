A rare sighting of G63s off-roading reported.

Most Mercedes-Benz G-wagon SUVs have sadly never been off-road. These capable SUVs offer some of the most impressive off-road performance money can buy, yet most of them spent their lives on the road heading towards malls and restaurants. Today we see a refreshing video with not one but two Mercedes-AMG G63s having a great day off-roading. 

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of the most impressive SUVs ever built. The models featured in the video come from the previous generation G-Wagon before the model received a major refresh for the 2018 model year. This chunky off-roader started out life as a military vehicle which slowly transitioned to road use, eventually becoming a status symbol enjoyed by the globe’s wealthiest reality TV stars. 

Gallery: AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg

AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg
6 Photos
AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg AMG G63 Races Up Hill, Tug Of War With Lexus LX, Touareg

Today we finally get to see what a G63 is like off-road in the hands of some fun-loving enthusiasts who drag race up a snowy hill routinely catching some impressive air in the process. The G63 introduces the humble G-Wagon to the madmen at Mercedes-AMG who turn the G-Wagon into an off-road missile. 

A twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 used from 2012 to 2018 is good for 563 horsepower, while 6-piston front Brembo brakes were added to control this additional horsepower. The addition of three locking differentials including a front, rear, and center locker allows for impressive off-road traction and performance as the G63 has great control over its power delivery. All of these impressive features make the G63 a seriously capable machine on and off-road. 

More Mercedes-AMG News:

mercedes amg a35 a45 race Mercedes-AMG A35 Vs A45 S Drag Race Shows Massive Performance Gap
mercedes a45 porsche 911 race Mercedes-AMG A45 S Vs Porsche 911 Drag Race Is Surprisingly Close
posaidon mercedes a45 201 mph Tuner Builds Mercedes-AMG A45 S That Will Do 201 MPH
2021 mercedes amg e63 spied 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Spied For The Last Time In Nurburgring Video

Although most G-Wagon owners have probably never used their locking differentials or other off-road features, I’m happy to know you have them. Much like a supercar, it's hard to approach the potential of today’s top tier vehicles that can do this far beyond the ability of a normal driver. 



Source: strelaifaction