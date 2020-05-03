British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin has confirmed it will change warranties to help owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company says it will extend coverage for those whose cover has expired, while continuing to honor warranties for those who have missed a service as a result of the lockdown.

All vehicles with warranties that expired since March 14 or are due to expire in the coming weeks will see their warranties extended until June 30, 2020. However, for customers in China, that courtesy will be extended to cars with warranties that expired after January 1 to account for the longer lockdown seen there.

Aston Martins have a condition in the vehicle owner’s guide that says failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage. But the company is seeking to assure customers that the condition is being waived until “restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume”.

As a result, any owners whose cars require a service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 will find their warranty cover will be unaffected. And the company is guaranteeing that all cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the in-car service indicator will also be protected in full by any applicable Aston Martin warranty.

However, the manufacturer is asking owners to book their cars in with their dealers as soon as the restrictions are lifted and dealer operations can resume. The cars can then have the scheduled service work completed by the dealers’ fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.

Andy West, the director of client services at Aston Martin, said the company hoped to reassure customers that their cars would still be covered despite the disruption caused by the lockdown.

“For all of us, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time,” he said. “While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many, we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”