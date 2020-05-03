The 720S and 570GT have also been recalled.

McLaren is recalling several cars in its range – including its most recent halo offering, the Senna – due to a fire risk.

More than 2,700 cars are being recalled, including the 720S and 570GT as well as the track-focused hypercar, according to a notice shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall states that a foam pad mounted below the fuel tank used for sound deadening could retain moisture, causing it to corrode over time. That could lead to a fuel leak and if left, that leak could pose a fire risk. Cars in McLaren's range that aren't fitted with the foam pad have not been recalled.

Supercar Recalls:

lamborghini aventador door latch recall Blame New Guy At Lamborghini If You Get Trapped In Your Aventador SVJ
mclaren senna engine wiring recall McLaren Senna Recalled In U.S. For Engine Stalling
ferrari recall defective door fire risk Ferrari Recalls Cars Due To Fire Risks, Defective Doors
ford gt recalled fire risk 2017-2018 Ford GT Recalled For Hydraulic Leak, Fire Risk

Of the 2,700 cars being recalled, 500 of them are Sennas – the car's entire production run.

The news isn't the first time that the Senna has hit the headlines for fire-related reasons. Last year YouTuber Salomondrin's Senna caught fire after just 11 days and 400 miles of ownership (pictured below).

Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

When not on fire, the Senna is quite a potent tool. Effectively a follow-up to the P1 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 putting out just under 790 horsepower. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which all helps propel it from 0-62 in a P1-equalling 2.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 211 mph.

All of that, allied with McLaren's trademark carbon chassis and bodywork, helps the car to an impressive power-to-weight figure of 659-hp per ton.

Source: NHTSA

Gallery: Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames
15 Photos
Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames Salomondrin's McLaren Senna going up in flames

McLaren Senna

McLaren Senna
Explore Reviews

More photos

McLaren Senna by Novitec
McLaren Senna by Novitec
1995 McLaren Senna By Abimelec Design
1995 McLaren Senna By Abimelec Design
McLaren Senna One-Mile Sprint
McLaren Senna One-Mile Sprint
Papaya Orange McLaren Senna LM
Papaya Orange McLaren Senna LM
Senna Le Mans Edition From McLaren Glasgow
Senna Le Mans Edition From McLaren Glasgow
McLaren Senna Can-Am
McLaren Senna Can-Am