Hennessey birthed with the idea of supercharged GM truck since November of last year, specifically the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The Texas-based tuner then released details of the Goliath 700 back in February, and it sure sounded a lot of fun.

With a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood and a huge 2.9-liter supercharger pumping air for boost, the Hennessey Goliath 700 can produce 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) – a huge jump from the stock 420 hp (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.

The power bump, of course, would mean better acceleration and faster speeds. But in case you're wondering how much a supercharged Silverado is quicker and faster than a stock one, Hennessey released a video comparison between the two, which you can watch on top of this page.

The silver stock Silverado still did a pretty good job without the Hennessey upgrades, but we couldn't deny the fact that the black Hennessey Goliath just pulled away indifferently despite having a worse launch. But was the difference worth your money? It's all up to you.

Mind you, however, the upgrade wasn't exclusive to just the supercharger alone. Per the Hennessey website, you'll also get a high-flow intercooling system, high-flow air induction system, custom HPE camshaft, Chromemoly hardened pushrods, crankcase ventilation system, and HPE Engine management calibration – all for $26,950.

These, of course, come with installation, chassis dyno testing, and road testing up to 200 miles. You can also choose to upgrade your Goliath with an off-road package for $14,950, which includes a Goliath-specific front bumper with five LEDs, a set of 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch Toyo off-road tires, and 6-inch lift kit.