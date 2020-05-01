The Nissan Rogue is about to get a significant upgrade for the 2021 model year. The Japanese automaker is giving one of the best-selling crossovers in the U.S. – and the world – a substantial redesign with a new generation. We’ve yet to see the new Rogue, and details are still scarce. However, a new report from Cars Direct begins to shed some light on what we should expect under the sheet metal. The publication got its hands on “an early document for fleet customers” that spells out the updated Nissan’s engine output.

The report says the 2021 Nissan Rogue will arrive with more horsepower and torque than the outgoing model, but it won’t be a potent upgrade. The Rogue will allegedly make 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 175 pound-feet (237 Newton-meters) of twist. That’s a gain of 10 and nine, respectively. What’s not clear is if the Rogue will receive a new engine, though it’s unlikely to receive any hybridization.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder that powers the current model is likely to carry over with few changes. Cars Direct didn’t see anything indicating the 2021 Rogue would receive a new engine, which could explain the power increase. However, the document did indicate that it would get a 1-mile-per-gallon increase in efficiency for a combined 30 mpg rating.

The power increase is likely needed because allegedly leaked photos show the crossover growing. It looks larger and chunkier with a more aggressive look than the outgoing model. The rear is squarer, too, possibly hinting at the return of a third row, though, at a minimum, it should bode well for cargo space. We’ve seen inside, too, and it should mimic the styling we’ve seen in other newly recent Nissan models like the Sentra.

We should see the new Rogue sooner rather than later. Nissan is still planning to put the new crossover into production before the end of the year, even with the coronavirus pandemic upending schedules at several automakers. The current Rogue is old compared to the competition, though it’s still one of the best-selling crossovers out there. A fresh design packed with the latest technologies and features could help accelerate sales.