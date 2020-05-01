The folks at Advanced RV have completed an interesting build for a customer wanting to spend extended amounts of time off the grid in the desert. The rig goes by the name Gayle, and she's a beauty.

The person who commissioned the build wanted an RV that was lightweight and maneuverable, so the company used a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 as a starting point. However, the van's smaller size introduced challenges in packaging everything into the van. Advanced RV rose to the challenge, though.

The cabin has room for a shower and a composting toilet. There's a small kitchenette complete with a sink with a water filtration system, tiny cooktop, and drawer-style refrigerator. To save weight, there are relatively few full cabinets, but there are lots of cubbies with movable dividers for storing gear. There's also an extra storage space above the driver area.

The customer requested a specific mattress that Advanced RV had to figure out how to mount in the back. The company cut it down and created a custom covering. The bed also has a manual leveling system that uses a crank.

There is a bank of batteries underneath the bed platform. When out in the desert, the owner can deploy a solar cell to recharge them.

Advanced RV doesn't directly state the client's cost for Gayle but offers a hint in the YouTube comments. "Our full-custom builds such as Gayle generally range from $250,000 to $350,000, depending on the materials, customization, and engineering involved."