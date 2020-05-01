Singer Vehicle Design is keeping busy because just days after showing off the Honor Roll commission the skilled Porsche 911 tuners showcase the Warren Commission before the handoff to the new owner. Like everything else the company creates, the vehicle looks amazing at first glance and gets even more impressive as you dig into the details.

The Warren Commission packs Singer's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six engine. It runs through a six-speed manual gearbox, and in this case, there's an all-wheel-drive system. The company doesn't offer any powertrain specs, but earlier applications of this mill produce 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) while being capable of revving to 9,000 rpm.

Gallery: Singer Warren Commission

8 Photos

The body panels are carbon fiber, and the buyer orders the whole exterior in Dark Battleship Grey. Along the lower section of the sides, there are ghosted stripes in a lighter shade of gray and the classic Porsche script. A cutout exposes the fuel filler in the center of the hood. The rear decklid badging is nickel. A pair of center-exit exhaust pipes are boldly visible below the bumper.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The buyer specifies Oxblood read leather for the cabin. The carbon-fiber seats have a suede leather-woven inserts and brass grommets.⁣ The stitching matches the exterior paint color. The rear section of the interior, transmission tunnel, and door sills are also Dark Battleship Grey. Diamond-quilted leather covers the luggage compartment under the front hood.

The Warren Commission seems like a fantastic dual-purpose Porsche. With the thickly bolstered seats and big engine, the coupe could be fun on the track. Load the front with cargo, and this Porsche could be great for a weekend road trip.