Get a look at the upcoming Ford Puma ST a brief teaser video with rapid cuts that show off many of the elements that make this sporty crossover special. If these glimpses aren't enough for you, there are plenty of spy shots that your eye can linger on for as long as you want.

The Puma ST will have a more aggressive look than the existing version of the crossover. It has a revised front fascia with a new shape for the opening in the center. There's a subtle splitter underneath the nose, too. Fender extensions give the vehicle more a more muscular appearance. The wheels have a visually interesting, asymmetrical design with tilted, V-shaped spokes. At the back, there's a larger spoiler on the roof and a redesigned bumper with a pair of exhaust outlets on one side.

Inside, this clip shows the Puma ST has bolstered Recaro seats. ST logos adorn the chairs and steering wheel.

Power reportedly comes from the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that's also in the Fiesta ST. Assuming it has the same output as in the hot hatch, the mill should offer 198 horsepower (148 kilowatts) and 214 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of torque. The drivetrain would allegedly consist of a six-speed manual driving the front wheels. The sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is estimated to be in the high six-second range.

While the idea of an affordable, sporty crossover sounds fun, Americans aren't getting the Puma ST, or the standard version for that matter. Ford's teaser campaign suggests that the model's debut isn't too far away, so sales should begin before the end of the year.