Save for the custom 20-inch alloy wheels, this plug-in hybrid Audi Q5 looks virtually the same as the standard model. However, it’s hiding a secret underneath the hood as this is actually the first electrified model modified by ABT. The tuner worked on the more powerful version of Ingolstadt’s PHEV by tweaking its combustion engine, specifically the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot.

Taking into account the electric motor, the standard variant of the Audi Q5 55 TFSIe offers an already generous 362 hp and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) of torque. After ABT got its hands on the SUV, the combined output was increased to 420 hp and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). That should lower the 5.3-second sprint time of the standard model by a couple of tenths of a second.