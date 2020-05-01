Lamborghini hasn’t assembled a car at its Sant’Agata Bolognese plant since March 13 when production was halted as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. The initial plan was to resume operations on March 25, but the hiatus was prolonged by more than a month as production won’t restart until next Monday, May 4. The announcement was made this week through a press release, which at the very end contains a juicy tidbit not directly related to the main topic.

The last paragraph reveals Lamborghini’s intention to host an online world premiere of a new car on May 7, but without revealing its identity. Whatever it is, the raging bull says it will complete the company’s product lineup. What could it be? Well, let’s being by excluding a fourth model lineup as execs have previously said it won’t arrive sooner than the middle of the decade.

Even though the Aventador has been around for close to a decade now, its replacement is not due to come out anytime soon, with a recent report suggesting a new V12 machine is slated for a 2024 release. We might not have to wait until then, but with no spy shots of a new flagship Lamborghini, we highly doubt the Aventador’s successor will be revealed next Thursday.

In other words, look for a new version based on the existing Huracan, Aventador, or Urus. There are two plausible scenarios, one being the rumored Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO) expected to have the same 640-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 as the Huracan Performante, but with a weight loss estimated at 330 pounds (150 kilograms). It’s also said to have crazy aero and numerous upgrades borrowed from the actual Huracan Super Trofeo race car.

Our money is on an extension of the Urus lineup, either a road-going version of the stripped-out ST-X race car or a plug-in hybrid configuration of the SUV. The LM002’s spiritual successor has been around for more than two years, so it’s probably time to expand the family to further broaden the appeal and lure in even more customers.

The aforementioned Aventador has received its fair share of special editions during its lengthy lifecycle, topping off with the Sian FKP 37, so it’s unlikely Lamborghini has prepared yet another derivative of its flagship model. Of course, we could be wrong as these limited-run models are sold almost instantly despite their eye-watering price tags.

As a final note, don’t get your hopes up too high as far as seeing Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s V12 track beast as that one is slated to debut in the summer.