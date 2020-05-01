The makers of a bonkers RS6 Avant hybrid with more than 1,000 horsepower are now introducing a tuning package for an electrified Audi you’ll actually be able to purchase. Meet ABT’s Q5 in the TFSIe specification, an amped-up version of Ingolstadt’s luxury plug-in hybrid SUV now packing more electrified punch than ever before.

With Audi taking its sweet time coming out with an RS Q5, there are some people out there looking for alternatives. Sure, there’s the SQ5, but the European version comes with a diesel rather than the gasoline engine installed in its North American counterpart. This is where ABT comes in as they’ve taken the already potent Q5 55 TFSIe (not the best name, eh?) model with its combined output of 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) of torque to a respectable 420 hp and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft).

Gallery: Audi Q5 TFSIe by ABT

20 Photos

The power gains were obtained by massaging the combustion engine, namely the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The Kempten-based tuner doesn’t mention anything about the SUV’s performance, but it goes without saying the added oomph brings benefits in terms of acceleration. As a reminder, the standard Q5 55 TFSIe does the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run 5.3 seconds. That might not sound impressive, but let’s keep in mind we’re dealing with a heavy car, tipping the scales at a hefty 4,475 pounds (2,030 kilograms) without a driver.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Audi Sport introduces an RS Q5 considering the company’s performance brand has promised to roll out more speedy SUVs. In the meantime, ABT’s product should appeal to those in need of a beefier Q5 while also paying close attention to efficiency as the electric assistance makes the plug-in hybrid version impressively frugal.

ABT offers a power package for the lesser Q50 TFSIe, taking the combined output from 295 hp (220 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) to 353 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). With the newly added power, the electrified SUV should require less than the 6.1 seconds needed by the standard model to complete the sprint.

Complementing the power packages are custom 20-inch wheels with either a glossy or a matte black finish and a diamond-machined rim flange. At an additional cost, ABT will also throw in some interior upgrades varying from LED entrance lights to an aftermarket start/stop button cover and a revised shift knob for the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.