You’ve probably seen your fair share of spy shots with the new Mercedes S-Class Sedan, but trust us when we say these are the best so far. Caught with less disguise than ever before, the W223 revealed more of its blacked-out grille incorporation a large panel with sensors and a camera required for the Distronic adaptive cruise control. The camouflage appears to be thinner than before, thus giving us an idea about the front bumper design with those generous air intakes leading us to believe this is an AMG Line specification.

The completely new headlights are almost revealed in full, with the LED daytime running strip positioned at the top of the cluster and probably extending onto the side next to the grille like on other recent Mercedes models to form a boomerang shape. Overall, we’re getting the impression it will have a more imposing front fascia, although some will probably want a greater visual differentiation compared to the lesser models.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes S-Class Sedan new spy photos

13 Photos

The sedan’s side profile hasn’t changed that much compared to the outgoing W222, although we’re noticing the nifty door handles that pop out only when you need them. Those two-tone alloy wheels have a sporty design further hinting at the AMG Line flavor, as is the prototype’s relatively low ride height. In case you haven’t noticed, this is a right-hand-drive test vehicle caught near the Sindelfingen factory in Germany.

Moving at the back, the taillights extend onto the trunk lid as they do on virtually all of Mercedes’ recent sedans, including the E-Class facelift introduced a couple of months ago. Speaking of the trunk, it appears to have a slightly wider opening at the bottom section, which should make it easier to load and unload larger items. While the car has two angular exhaust finishers, look closer and you’ll see the actual exhaust system has dual tips on each side, suggesting there’s something powerful underneath the hood.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class MSRP $ 92,245 MSRP $ 92,245 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

We can’t see what’s going on inside the cabin, but just about everyone knows by now the next-generation S-Class will have a giant portrait-oriented touchscreen display dominating the center console. Mercedes previewed this setup last year on the EQS concept and is expected to adopt a similar setup on the namesake production car coming later this year or 2021 as the S-Class’ electric counterpart.

When it debuts later this year, expect the revamped S-Class to represent a technological tour de force to fill in the shoes of its predecessors as basically all of them came with innovations that eventually trickled down to more affordable models.