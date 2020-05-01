For years, businessmen and high-ranking officials choose executive cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or even Maybach counterparts as representatives of stature. These high rollers choose these cars for various reasons, but mostly for comfort and luxury.

However, space has become one of the parameters of luxury in recent times, which prompted Schawe Car Design to convert a Mercedes V-Class into a business lounge on wheels.

The idea is simple – take a V-Class and dial the opulence of its interior amenities up to the maximum level. Here's a closer look.

Taking a V-Class that has left the factory as an already-luxurious minivan, Schawe transformed its cabin into something you'd want to live in. The leather on the dashboard and on the panels is Nappa, comprising of black Mercedes-Benz leather and exquisite Bentley leather in a bright shade of magnolia. The perforated leather on the heated seats is decorated with diamond patterns, with Alcantara and other leather finishes replacing the previous plastic trims.

The rear cabin offers seating for four, configured in a face-to-face position, which we think would be perfect if you're taking your business meeting to the road. Of course, as with all business lounges on wheels, there's privacy separation between the chauffeur and the passengers. Cabin lights are also present, but the polychromatic ambient lights kind of take away from the class, we reckon.

With that said, it isn't all business in this Schawe V-Class. Electronically-controlled tables can be summoned from the side while two crystal carafes complete the posh party on wheels. Schawe's press release specifically mentions single-malt whiskey, but of course, the menu won't be limited to that.

On the outside, the Schawe V-Class doesn't veer away from a regular Mercedes minivan, except for the AMG Styling package and the set of 19-inch 7-double-spoke rims.

Schawe currently sells this business lounge conversion. The release didn't specify the price, though.