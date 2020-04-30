GMC announced the updated Canyon for the 2021 model year back in January, a few months after revealing the updated 2021 Chevy Colorado. At the time, we only had pictures of the rugged AT4 trim. Today, though, we have photos of the 2021 Canyon Denali, and we can finally see the truck's new "Heroic Grille" design.

The Denali's new front end looks much more upscale than the outgoing truck. The grille is larger, extending downward in a V-shape into the lower fascia. The grille also has a new three-bar insert that replaces the mesh grille of the 2020 model. The lower fascia has a complete redesign, while the fog lights in the lower corners of the fascia have a new shape. The headlights look carried over from the previous model, though.

A new photo also shows us the interior, though it looks much like the outgoing truck inside. However, there are a few updates that include ash wood trim, aluminum finishes, heated and cooled front seats, unique stitching, and embroidered headrests. New for 2021 is a Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere color scheme. Other Denali goodies include exclusive 20-inch wheels and chrome body accents.

Engine choices include GM's naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 that makes 308 horsepower (229 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can also choose the Duramax 2.8-liter turbodiesel that produces 181 hp (134 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The V6 pairs with an eight-speed automatic while the diesel sends power through a six-speed auto.

Gallery: 2021 GMC Canyon Denali

3 Photos

The refreshed 2021 GMC Canyon will help the truck compete for a few more years until GM reveals the next-generation truck. Rumors suggest the next-gen Canyon – and its corporate sibling, the Chevy Colorado – could arrive for the 2023 model year riding on an updated version of the architecture that underpins the current trucks. However, it's not clear if the refresh will juice sales too much. Last year, GMC sold 32,826 Canyons, though, according to the company, demand is exceeding supply.