The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is all-new from the ground up, but some things aren’t quite so different. The Cadillac crest, for example, is still larger than life in the grille and other locations around the full-size luxury SUV. There are even some differences with the iconic badge, however, as Cadillac Society pointed out recently. That is, provided you get a new Escalade with the Onyx Package.

Per the report, the Onyx Package is an appearance upgrade available on Escalade Sport models that adds black wheels and a black Escalade emblem to the SUV. As for the Caddy crest, it’s not black, but it does get a gray monochromatic treatment versus the colorful badge filled with reds, golds, and a touch of blue. It’s a different look for sure, but not entirely different since the company already uses single-color silver crests, as pictured at the top of the article.

The new monochromatic gray badges – pictures of which aren’t yet available from Cadillac – will literally lose their luster with a flatter finish. Of course, buyers who prefer the classic style will still have plenty of bling-heavy trim levels and packages to choose from.

Save Thousands On A New Cadillac Escalade MSRP $ 76,490 MSRP $ 76,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It’s a small tidbit of change in what’s otherwise a revolutionary update for the enduring Escalade. Riding on the same platform as the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Tahoe, the Escalade’s familiar boxy exterior hides a new independent rear suspension that is said to deliver a superior ride while creating more interior space for passengers and cargo. It’s also awash in tech including Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving suite, not to mention 38 inches of digital displays in the dash and an optional sound system with 36 speakers. And for the first time in Escalade’s history, buyers can opt for diesel power in place of a snorty V8.

The 2021 Escalade is slated to arrive in dealerships later this year.