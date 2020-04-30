Hide press release Show press release

Volk­swa­gen pro­longs world­wide new ve­hi­cle and ex­tended war­ranties by three months

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is extending the warranty period for new vehicles by three months. This applies to all vehicles produced in Europe or for the European market with a two-year new vehicle warranty or an extended warranty that expires between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The prolongation is valid for three months after the expiry of the original new vehicle or extended warranty.

“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous of our authorized workshops throughout the world remain closed. For many of our customers, it has therefore not been possible to make claims under their warranties in good time,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales. “We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an immediate, unbureaucratic solution with this three-month warranty prolongation.”

This measure represents a voluntary, one-off concession to help customers in the exceptional situation caused by covid-19. It applies throughout the world to all vehicles produced in Europe or for the European market.

Porsche extends warranty due to the coronavirus crisis

The sports car manufacturer is responding with this measure to the coronavirus crisis which has greatly restricted business at many Porsche Centers since March. This also applies to customers who have already purchased a Porsche Approved warranty to follow on after expiry of the new car warranty. If the Porsche Approved warranty starts within the time period in question, it will also be extended by three months.

“Our ultimate aim is to create enthusiasm among our customers – this includes providing outstanding services particularly in difficult times,” says Daniel Schukraft, Head of Aftersales at Porsche AG. “We have therefore decided to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Customers do not have to do anything, the Porsche Centers will take into account the extension automatically.”

The new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. If the new car warranty expires on 20 March 2020, for example, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 June 2020. A new car warranty which was due to end on 15 May 2020 will be extended until 15 August 2020.

The new car warranty is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer. The Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months – with the option of an extension. A claim can be made on the warranties at any Porsche Partner worldwide.

Audi extends new car warranty and extended warranty as a goodwill gesture

Audi is offering its customers an extension of new car and extended warranties. This measure is being introduced short-term in many markets around the world as many customers have been, or still are, unable to visit an Audi dealership and report their warranty claims due to the ongoing Corona crisis.

The extension applies worldwide to all cars produced in Europe, Brazil, Mexico or India whose new car or extended warranty expires or has expired in the time period between 1st March 2020 and 31st May 2020. The period for the extension ends three months after the expiration of the original new car or extended warranty, at the latest on 31st August 2020.

„We are reaching out to our customers in these trying times and are enabling more flexibility in order to organize visits to Audi dealerships”, says Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services. “Many of our dealer partners worldwide are still closed or just in the process of opening their doors again. We are therefore making adjustments in a number of areas in order to ensure our customers still have a premium experience with the Audi brand, as well as to ensure the future of our dealerships.”

The mileage restriction of the Audi extended warranty remains unchanged with respect to the warranty extension. If mileage restrictions for new car warranties have been issued in a market, then these also remain unchanged. In the case of an overlap between the extension of the new car warranty and the start of the Audi extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty will be postponed for three months free of charge.

All the above mentioned measures are one-time and voluntary goodwill measures which have been introduced due to the circumstances created by the Covid-19 crisis. These measures are not a recognition of any legal obligation and do not imply any such obligation in the future.