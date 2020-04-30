Last month, Bollinger revealed its electric Class 3 platform called the E-Chassis. Today, the company announced how it plans to use it. Starting late next year, Bollinger will offer a chassis cab version of the platform to commercial customers. Called the Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab, or B2CC, it’ll be “the world’s first and only Class 3 all-electric chassis-cab truck platform,” according to the company.

Bollinger will offer the B2CC in both two- and four-door configurations in both full-cab and cutaway-cab variants with various wheelbase lengths, providing customers with numerous possibilities. Commercial companies flock to chassis cab trucks so they can install their own aftermarket or third-party accessories for whatever job they need to do. It’s no different for the B2CC, either.

The B2CC is based on the B2 electric pickup truck – both of which ride on the same E-Chassis platform. It’ll feature a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a twin-electric-motor setup that provides all-wheel-drive capabilities. Payload capacity tops out at 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms).

Other features include portal gear hubs, a “patent-pending passthrough,” and a self-leveling suspension. Commercial customers will enjoy complete power system controls – which are configurable for each vehicle application – a 10-kW onboard charger/inverter, and an integrated thermal management system.

Gallery: Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab

11 Photos

Bollinger says the B2CC could be used by a variety of services, such as first responders, construction companies, municipalities, park services, and more. Images Bollinger provided of the B2CC shows some of the possibilities – like a bucket truck or tow truck.

The B2CC is yet another Bollinger we’ll be waiting to see hit the open road. The company says it’ll be in late 2021. Pricing hasn’t been announced, though it’s likely dependent on the B2CC’s desired configuration. Next year will also see Bollinger put the B1 and B2 into production, which both have a $125,000 price tag.