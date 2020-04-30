Ken Block looks to be trading in his wild Hoonicorn for the Hoonifox in the future. This aggressive re-imagining of the classic fox-body Ford Mustang makes its premiere in renderings in a new video from Block. The machine doesn't exist in the real world yet, but the Gymkhana star appears serious about building it once that's possible.

Block said the inspiration for the Hoonifox was to do Miami Vice-inspired video in a white Lamborghini Countach but with a Mustang instead of a Lambo. He worked with designer Ash Thorp to come up with the shape. Thorp is also the person responsible for the muscle-car-inspired look of the new Batmobile for the upcoming film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Gallery: Ken Block Hoonifox Ford Mustang

50 Photos

To come up with the design, Thorp and Block took inspiration from a variety of fox-body Mustangs, including tuned examples and race cars. The major element that carries over from the original Hoonicorn is a big hood scoop with the individual throttle bodies visible inside of it. A strip of vents is on each side of the front fenders, and the design evokes the louvers on the hatchback. A side-exit exhaust pipe ends underneath the driver's door. The rear spoiler takes inspiration from the one on the DTM racing version of the fox-body in the 1980s.

Since the Hoonifox is only a rendering for now, Thorp can render it in a variety of color schemes. To match Block's original wish for a pure white car, there's even makes a monochromatic design that keeps the sponsor decals but takes all the color out of them. Thorp also creates his own dream design with a very 1980s aesthetic that uses lots of vibrant colors like pink, teal, and yellow.