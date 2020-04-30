Hide press release Show press release

Giulia GTA Gets Bespoke Liveries Designed by Centro Stile Alfa Romeo



The “Giulia GTA” project was designed to offer a unique and exclusive level of customization, in addition to the greatest expression of Alfa Romeo driving pleasure.

In order for the aesthetic experience to match its technical counterpart, the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo has developed dedicated liveries for the Giulia GTA, recalling Alfa Romeo's unique history.

Selecting the Giulia GTA therefore opens the doors to a dedicated customer experience, a project that seeks out collector niches and racetrack enthusiasts.

The presentation of the Giulia GTA on 2 March attracted tremendous, immediate interest among car enthusiasts. All this excitement is a source of pride for Alfa Romeo. In 2020 we are commemorating 110 years of the brand together with all lovers of typically Italian style, performance, design and “know-how”. The best way to celebrate, in line with Alfa Romeo's history, is to go back to its origins and resurrect one of the legends of motorsport: the Giulia GTA.

Best-in-class weight-to-power ratio to retrace the steps of history

From a technical point of view and in terms of concept, the new Giulia GTA is inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965: the “Gran Turismo Allegerita” developed by Autodelta based on the Giulia Sprint GT that racked up sporting successes worldwide. The new GTA is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and is fitted with a more powerful version of the Alfa Romeo 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine with 540 hp. With its extensive use of ultra-light materials, it benefits from a weight reduction of 100 kg compared to the Giulia Quadrifoglio, achieving a best-in-class weight/power ratio of 2.82 kg/hp. Its appearance, inside and out, expresses the concept of the historic car, while reflecting the DNA of the brand: technical excellence combined with driving pleasure.

The 500 Giulia GTA and GTAm, tailor-made

For the 500 lucky owners of the Giulia GTA and GTAm, Alfa Romeo wanted to offer a “project within the project”, making the Giulia GTA not simply a car to buy but an experience to be had. A great deal of work has been done to create an ideal form for the car’s exterior and interior, as it has to make this project relevant to the spirit and character of the historic model – arguably, even more so, since today’s requirements must meet criteria that were once barely considered or available. What could be better than getting into an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA? Only one thing: to get into the GTA of your dreams, built around you, able to meet to every aesthetic need. That's why Alfa Romeo has developed a series of ad hoc modifications and customizations to the exterior and interior of the car, offering a unique and authentically tailored experience.

History and creativity available to the customer

The Centro Stile Alfa Romeo’s creative and technical commitment in designing the car included wide-ranging research of the liveries that have been associated with the GTA’s historic pathway and long list of victories. These liveries have been analyzed and appropriately reinterpreted. The front, characterized by the historic white “mask”, is undoubtedly the first element of distinction that, combined with the lateral stripes, immediately brings the heart and mind to racing. The hood incorporates iconographic elements of the Alfa Romeo logo such as the cross, the Biscione and the Italian flag.

Some of the most representative and evocative liveries include those in ocher and white and in red and yellow.

The ocher recalls the 1750 GTAm and the 2000 GTAm, in which Toine Hezemans won the European Touring Car Championship in 1970 and 1971 respectively. Its symbolic features included the Biscione on the bonnet, along with lines on its sides, both specific to the GTA 1300 Junior. The longitudinal stripes, meanwhile, were the aesthetic quirks of individual drivers.

As for the red and yellow livery on the other hand, the choice of painted fronts arose from the need to distinguish the drivers in the same race from each other. While developing the liveries, the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo coherently and creatively drew on the Brand’s diverse history. For example, the painted front of the 1965-1968 Sprint GTA was not symmetrical, although it was in the GTA 1300 Junior. A yellow front end marked out the car that won the 1971 and 1972 European Touring Car Championships, while in certain races in 1971, Gianluigi Picchi drove cars with their lower front end painted yellow. These were all links with the GTA’s most prestigious victories.

Individual customers may request one of these liveries for their car, with an additional option of selecting the side number and a Goodwool car cover in the same livery.

In addition to the Centro Stile’s liveries (limited availability), the Giulia GTA and GTAm will come in GTA Red, Trophy White and Montreal Green, a range of colors that pay tribute to the Italian flag. Another layer of customization lies in the selection of a color for the brake calipers, and in the interior, roll bar, seat belts and stitching.

Starting today, a dedicated online configurator allows the customer to view the various possible combinations on Giulia GTA and GTAm, available at https://gta.alfaromeo.com.

The value of a unique customer experience

The same exclusivity found in the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm will also be found in the dedicated customer experience, designed to treat the 500 lucky owners to a unique interaction, 100% Alfa Romeo.

For those who have made the decision to join the world of GTA now and booked one, there will be a dedicated sales process, with a Brand ambassador product specialist following up each customer from order to delivery. The purchase also includes a personalized experience package, with a Bell helmet in special GTA livery, a tailor-made Goodwool car cover to keep their GTA or GTAm safe in the garage, and a specific driving course devised by the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy. The GTAm will also ship with full Alpinestars racing apparel (suit, gloves and shoes), available on request with the GTA.

But there’s more! Customers may also request delivery of their GTA or GTAm to one of the Brand’s most iconic locations, the Autodelta workshop in Balocco. Uniqueness and exclusivity are determining factors for every Alfa Romeo fan and for every collector.

Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm are priced starting from €143,000 and €147,000 pretax respectively throughout Europe, and from €175,000 and €180,000 (22% VAT included) respectively in Italy.

If you wish to be contacted with information on the GTA, please provide your details in the dedicated request form at alfaromeo.com. Customer care is also available on the Alfa Top Care toll-free number, on 0080025324200.